A CLOSER LOOK: 1,901 COVID-19 related deaths in nursing homes

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas State Police (ASP) interviewed two troopers who traveled to Washington D.C. on January 6, 2021, the day of the Capitol riot. Both troopers were off-duty, on annual leave, and it was later determined that neither employee broke any laws, according to a statement from ASP Public Information Officer Bill Sadler.

The situation investigators have to review is, "what about officers who participated in the rally before the riot but did not enter into the Capitol building?" That's basically the scenario for both Arkansas troopers, according to completed interviews by ASP.