A CLOSER LOOK: 1,901 COVID-19 related deaths in nursing homes

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Health Department (ADH) reports 1,901 cumulative deaths related to COVID-19 as of February 1.

Nursing home deaths increased by 166 from January 19 to February 1.

ADH NEW NURSING HOME DEATHS 1/25

  • Advanced Health & Rehab of Union Co., Union County: 2 deaths (5 total)
  • Bear Creek Healthcare, Sevier County: 1 death
  • Cabot Health & Rehab., Lonoke County: 1 death (17 total)
  • Cave City Nursing Home, Sharp County: 1 death (12 total)
  • Crestpark of Wynne, Cross County: 2 deaths
  • Glenwood Health Rehab., Pike County: 4 deaths (5 total)
  • Heartland Rehab. & care Center, Saline County: 5 deaths (12 total)
  • Montgomery County Nursing Home, Montgomery County: 1 death (9 total)
  • Randolph Co Nursing Home, Randolph County: 1 death ( 35 total)
  • Salem Place Nursing & Rehab. Ctr, Faulkner County: 11 deaths (15 total)
  • Silver Oaks Health & Rehab., Ouachita County: 1 death (2 total)
  • Somerset Senior Living at Canyon Springs, Garland County: 1 death (4 total)
  • Somerset Senior Living at Crossett, Ashley County: 1 death
  • Woodland Heights, Pulaski County: 1 death
  • Total of 33 deaths on this list. ADH also reported 33 deaths.

ADH NEW NURSING HOME DEATHS 2/1

  • Arbor Oaks Healthcare & Rehab., Hot Spring County: 1 death 7 total
  • Arbor Arkansas State Veterans Home-N Little Rock, Pulaski County: 2 deaths
  • Cave City Nursing Home, Sharp County: 3 deaths (total 15)
  • Concordia Nursing & Rehab., Benton County: 6 deaths (7 total)
  • Cottage Lane Health & Rehab., Pulaski County: 1 death (18 total)
  • Crawford Healthcare & Rehab. Ctr., Crawford County: 1 death (10 total)
  • Dalton’s Place at Star City, Lincoln County: 1 death (2 total)
  • East Point Health & Rehab., Lincoln County: 10 deaths (15 total)
  • Elmcroft of Mountain Home-ALF, Baxter County: 3 deaths (5 total)
  • Encore Healthcare & Rehab., Hot Spring County: -1 (8 total)
  • Greystone Nursing & Rehab., Lonoke County: 1 death (3 total)
  • Heritage Living Center-Conway, Faulkner County: 3 deaths (12 total)
  • Hot Springs Nursing & Rehab-A Waters Community, Garland County: 24 deaths (44 total)
  • Katherine’s Place at Wedington, Washington County: 11 deaths (22 total)
  • Lonoke Health & Rehab, Lonoke County: -1 (6 total)
  • Mitchell’s Nursing Home, Yell County: 1 death s (12 total)
  • Oakdale Nursing Facility, White County: 2 deaths (8 total)
  • Promenade Health & Rehab., Benton County: 1 death (9 total)
  • Randolph Co Nursing Home, Randolph County: 1 death (36 total)
  • River Ridge Rehab. & Care Ctr., Cross County: 4 deaths ( 12 total)
  • Robinson Nursing & Rehab., Pulaski County: 2 deaths (11 total)
  • Somerset Senior Living at Crossett, Ashley County: 1 death (2 total)
  • Somerset Senior Living at McGehee, Desha County: 2 deaths (3 total)
  • Somerset Senior Living at Premier-NLR, Pulaski County: 21 deaths
  • St. Michaels’ Place, Jackson County: 3 deaths (10 total)
  • The Crossing at Riverside Health & Rehab., White County: 1 death (21 total)
  • The Greenhouse Cottages at Poplar Grove, Pulaski County: 5 deaths
  • The Springs of Batesville, Independence County: 1 death (33 total)
  • The Springs of Minecreek, Howard County: 1 death (3 total)
  • The Village at Valley Ranch, Pulaski County: 1 death (13 total)
  • The Waters of North Little Rock, Pulaski County: 1 death (4 total)
  • The Waters of Woodland Hills, Pulaski County: 1 death
  • Timberlane Health & Rehab., Union County: 2 deaths (10 total)
  • Trinity Village Medical Center, Jefferson County: 1 death
  • Valley Springs Rehab. & Health Ctr., Crawford County: 3 deaths (7 total)
  • Village Springs Health & Rehab., Garland County: 2 deaths (10 total)
  • White River Healthcare, Izard County: 12 deaths (15 total)
  • Woodruff County Health Ctr., Woodruff County: 2 deaths (5 total)
  • Total of 136 deaths listed; ADH reports 133 deaths

Nursing home deaths represent nearly 48% of total confirmed COVID-19-related deaths in Arkansas.

There are 226 licensed nursing homes in Arkansas, per the ADH.

