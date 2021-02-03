A CLOSER LOOK: 1,901 COVID-19 related deaths in nursing homes

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Health Department (ADH) reports 1,901 cumulative deaths related to COVID-19 as of February 1.
Nursing home deaths increased by 166 from January 19 to February 1.
ADH NEW NURSING HOME DEATHS 1/25
- Advanced Health & Rehab of Union Co., Union County: 2 deaths (5 total)
- Bear Creek Healthcare, Sevier County: 1 death
- Cabot Health & Rehab., Lonoke County: 1 death (17 total)
- Cave City Nursing Home, Sharp County: 1 death (12 total)
- Crestpark of Wynne, Cross County: 2 deaths
- Glenwood Health Rehab., Pike County: 4 deaths (5 total)
- Heartland Rehab. & care Center, Saline County: 5 deaths (12 total)
- Montgomery County Nursing Home, Montgomery County: 1 death (9 total)
- Randolph Co Nursing Home, Randolph County: 1 death ( 35 total)
- Salem Place Nursing & Rehab. Ctr, Faulkner County: 11 deaths (15 total)
- Silver Oaks Health & Rehab., Ouachita County: 1 death (2 total)
- Somerset Senior Living at Canyon Springs, Garland County: 1 death (4 total)
- Somerset Senior Living at Crossett, Ashley County: 1 death
- Woodland Heights, Pulaski County: 1 death
- Total of 33 deaths on this list. ADH also reported 33 deaths.
ADH NEW NURSING HOME DEATHS 2/1
- Arbor Oaks Healthcare & Rehab., Hot Spring County: 1 death 7 total
- Arbor Arkansas State Veterans Home-N Little Rock, Pulaski County: 2 deaths
- Cave City Nursing Home, Sharp County: 3 deaths (total 15)
- Concordia Nursing & Rehab., Benton County: 6 deaths (7 total)
- Cottage Lane Health & Rehab., Pulaski County: 1 death (18 total)
- Crawford Healthcare & Rehab. Ctr., Crawford County: 1 death (10 total)
- Dalton’s Place at Star City, Lincoln County: 1 death (2 total)
- East Point Health & Rehab., Lincoln County: 10 deaths (15 total)
- Elmcroft of Mountain Home-ALF, Baxter County: 3 deaths (5 total)
- Encore Healthcare & Rehab., Hot Spring County: -1 (8 total)
- Greystone Nursing & Rehab., Lonoke County: 1 death (3 total)
- Heritage Living Center-Conway, Faulkner County: 3 deaths (12 total)
- Hot Springs Nursing & Rehab-A Waters Community, Garland County: 24 deaths (44 total)
- Katherine’s Place at Wedington, Washington County: 11 deaths (22 total)
- Lonoke Health & Rehab, Lonoke County: -1 (6 total)
- Mitchell’s Nursing Home, Yell County: 1 death s (12 total)
- Oakdale Nursing Facility, White County: 2 deaths (8 total)
- Promenade Health & Rehab., Benton County: 1 death (9 total)
- Randolph Co Nursing Home, Randolph County: 1 death (36 total)
- River Ridge Rehab. & Care Ctr., Cross County: 4 deaths ( 12 total)
- Robinson Nursing & Rehab., Pulaski County: 2 deaths (11 total)
- Somerset Senior Living at Crossett, Ashley County: 1 death (2 total)
- Somerset Senior Living at McGehee, Desha County: 2 deaths (3 total)
- Somerset Senior Living at Premier-NLR, Pulaski County: 21 deaths
- St. Michaels’ Place, Jackson County: 3 deaths (10 total)
- The Crossing at Riverside Health & Rehab., White County: 1 death (21 total)
- The Greenhouse Cottages at Poplar Grove, Pulaski County: 5 deaths
- The Springs of Batesville, Independence County: 1 death (33 total)
- The Springs of Minecreek, Howard County: 1 death (3 total)
- The Village at Valley Ranch, Pulaski County: 1 death (13 total)
- The Waters of North Little Rock, Pulaski County: 1 death (4 total)
- The Waters of Woodland Hills, Pulaski County: 1 death
- Timberlane Health & Rehab., Union County: 2 deaths (10 total)
- Trinity Village Medical Center, Jefferson County: 1 death
- Valley Springs Rehab. & Health Ctr., Crawford County: 3 deaths (7 total)
- Village Springs Health & Rehab., Garland County: 2 deaths (10 total)
- White River Healthcare, Izard County: 12 deaths (15 total)
- Woodruff County Health Ctr., Woodruff County: 2 deaths (5 total)
- Total of 136 deaths listed; ADH reports 133 deaths
Nursing home deaths represent nearly 48% of total confirmed COVID-19-related deaths in Arkansas.
There are 226 licensed nursing homes in Arkansas, per the ADH.