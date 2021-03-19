A CLOSER LOOK: 1,991 nursing home deaths related to COVID-19

Physical therapist Haley Daughtrey, left, works with Marianne Duncan works in the rehab room Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, at Arbor Springs Health and Rehabilitation Center in Opelika, Ala. Coronavirus cases have dropped at U.S. nursing homes and other long-term care centers over the past few weeks, offering a glimmer of hope that studies and health officials link to various factors, including the start of vaccinations, the easing of a post-holiday virus surge and better prevention. (AP Photo/Julie Bennett)

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — The COVID-19 situation for nursing home residents has greatly improved. The Arkansas Department of Health reports 21 deaths from March 1st to the 15th, 2021.

The first COVID-19 related deaths in Arkansas were on March 24, 2020. There were two on the same day; one man was in his 90s from Cleburne County, and the other man was in his 50s from Pulaski County

In 12 months, March 2020 to March 2021, Arkansas has averaged about 166 nursing home deaths per month related to COVID-19. (Source: ADH data/KNWA/KFTA)

ADH NEW NURSING HOME DEATHS 3/1

Chambers Nursing Home Center, Lonoke County: 1 death (9 total)

Oakdale Nursing Facility, White County: 1 death (9 total)

Randolph Co Nursing Home, Randolph County: 1 death (38 total)

ADH NEW NURSING HOME DEATHS 3/8

Greenbriar Nursing and Rehab. Center, Faulkner County: 15 deaths (17 total)

The Crossing at Riverside Health & Rehab., White County: 1 death (22 total)

ADH NEW NURSING HOME DEATHS 3/15

Good Shepherd Community, Pulaski County: 1 death (17 total)

Woodland Hills Healthcare & Rehab., Pulaski County: 1 death (23 total)

PRESIDENT BIDEN’S VACCINATION PLAN

The administration’s strategy is to make all adults eligible for the vaccine by May 1. Last week, President Joe Biden announced in his first prime time address that the next phase of the “war-time” effort is to vaccinate the U.S. population by July 4, 2021.

Nearly 41 million Americans are fully vaccinated and nearly 69 million have received at least one dose of a vaccine, according to aggregated data from the Centers for Disease Control and government health agencies.