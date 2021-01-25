A CLOSER LOOK: 2 ASP troopers in D.C. during the Capitol riot

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 16: An area closed sign is posted on fencing outside the U.S. Capitol on January 16, 2021 in Washington, DC. After last week’s riots at the U.S. Capitol Building. According to reports, as many as 25,000 National Guard soldiers will be guarding the city as preparations are made for the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th U.S. President. (Photo by Eric Thayer/Getty Images)

ASP: at this time, no allegation of illegal activity on the part of either state trooper who may have attended the “Save America Rally”

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas State Police (ASP) interviewed two troopers who traveled to Washington D.C. on January 6, 2021, the day of the Capitol riot. Both troopers were off-duty, on annual leave, and it was later determined that neither employee broke any laws, according to a statement from ASP Public Information Officer Bill Sadler.

The situation investigators have to review is, “what about officers who participated in the rally before the riot but did not enter into the Capitol building?” That’s basically the scenario for both Arkansas troopers, according to completed interviews by ASP.

ASP issued two statements about the troopers involved, stating employees may use their leave time as they choose.

Tuesday, January 12, 2021

It’s not common practice for state police supervisors to ask troopers how they intend to use their requested leave time. However, both a Highway Patrol Division commander and a troop commander were aware two state troopers requested leave time to travel to Washington D.C. last week. At this time there has been no allegation of illegal activity on the part of either state trooper who may have attended the “Save America Rally” near the White House prior to a group storming the U.S. Capitol building. The administration of the Arkansas State Police would certainly cooperate with federal authorities if evidence or allegations were made against the troopers being part of the group that illegally went beyond the security lines around the capitol. The Arkansas State Police respects the rights and freedom of an employee to use their leave time as the employee may choose.” ASP Spokesperson Bill Sadler

Local law enforcement was aware the two troopers would be heading to Washington D.C. for a rally near the White House. Both troopers were interviewed by their supervisors upon their return and it’s been determined that they did not break any laws.

Friday, January 22, 2021

Two Arkansas State Troopers who were off-duty and on annual leave traveled to Washington D.C. to hear a January 6, 2021 speech by President Donald Trump. The two troopers were interviewed by their supervisory commanders regarding the Washington D.C. trip. Additionally, Colonel Bill Bryant conducted an internal review of their activities. Based on the review, the troopers stated they never went beyond any marked security barricades, they did not enter the capitol building, nor did they violate any orders of a law enforcement officer to leave the area, nor did they commit a crime while at the speech or as they walked toward the capitol. Both troopers said they were willing to meet with FBI agents to be interviewed and would fully cooperate. The troopers also volunteered to provide any photographs or video recordings to the FBI related to their trip to Washington D.C. Following the review, Colonel Bryant contacted the FBI to make special agents aware of his meeting with the troopers and briefed them on the results of the interviews. The FBI did not believe it was necessary to conduct any further interviews with the troopers. ASP Spokesperson Bill Sadler

The ASP has not disclosed or acknowledged the names of the troopers since both were off-duty on annual/personal leave.

LAW ENFORCEMENT FROM OTHER STATES IDENTIFIED

Most officers have not been publicly identified, others were found via the internet or reported by people who knew them. Associated Press did a survey and found at least 31 officers in 12 states may have participated in the Capitol riot on January 6, 2021, here are eight of the locations.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA

HOUSTON, TEXAS

NEW HAMPSHIRE

OKLAHOMA

PENNSYLVANIA

ROCKY MOUNT, VIRGINIA

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON

The Capitol riot left lawmakers demanding a review of operations by security officials and an FBI briefing. Former President Donald Trump has been impeached for the second time.

On Monday, the House sent an article of Impeachment against the former president to the Senate. House impeachment managers accuse former President Trump of instigating an insurrection on January 6.