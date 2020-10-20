A CLOSER LOOK: 2 prison inmate deaths due to COVID-19; 47 total

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — In 48 hours, two more state prison inmates have died as a result of COVID-19 complications, according to the Arkansas Department of Corrections (ADC).

The cumulative death total among inmates is 47. Two ADC employees have also died as a result of the pandemic, per ADC.

The man in his mid-60s was an inmate at the Ouachita River Correctional Unit. He was undergoing treatment for COVID-related symptoms and was pronounced dead at Baptist Health – Hot Spring County in Malvern on Tuesday, October 20, according to ADC.

On Sunday, October 18, and ADC inmate, in his mid-60s, died at Wadley Regional Medical Center in Texarkana, Texas. The Bowie County (Texas) Correctional Center inmate was sick with COVID-19 related symptoms, per ADC.

PRISONS WHERE INMATES WERE HOUSED WHO HAVE NOW DIED