A CLOSER LOOK: 2 prison inmate deaths due to COVID-19; 47 total

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — In 48 hours, two more state prison inmates have died as a result of COVID-19 complications, according to the Arkansas Department of Corrections (ADC).

The cumulative death total among inmates is 47. Two ADC employees have also died as a result of the pandemic, per ADC.

The man in his mid-60s was an inmate at the Ouachita River Correctional Unit. He was undergoing treatment for COVID-related symptoms and was pronounced dead at Baptist Health – Hot Spring County in Malvern on Tuesday, October 20, according to ADC.

On Sunday, October 18, and ADC inmate, in his mid-60s, died at Wadley Regional Medical Center in Texarkana, Texas. The Bowie County (Texas) Correctional Center inmate was sick with COVID-19 related symptoms, per ADC.

PRISONS WHERE INMATES WERE HOUSED WHO HAVE NOW DIED

  • Cummins Unit, Lincoln County: 11
  • East Ark Regional Unit, Lee County: 6
  • Max Security Unit, Jefferson County: 2
  • Ouachita River Correct. Unit, Hot Springs County: 20
  • Pine Bluff Unit Work Release, Jefferson County: 2
  • Texarkana Regional Correct. Unit, Miller County: 1
  • Varner Unit Super Max, Lincoln: 1
  • Wrightsville Male/Female, Pulaski County: 3
  • Arkansas State Hospital, Pulaski County: 1

