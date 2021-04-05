A CLOSER LOOK: 2,002 nursing home deaths related to COVID-19

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — For the first time in more than a year, there have not been any nursing home deaths for the week ending April 5, according to the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH).

Overall, there have been 2,002 COVID-19 related deaths in long-term care facilities since the inception of the pandemic.

In the past two weeks, there have been 38 residents and 27 employees who have tested positive for COVID-19 at Arkansas nursing homes, according to the ADH.

ADH NEW NURSING HOME DEATHS 3/22

Somerset Senior Living at Canyon Springs, Garland County: 1 death (5 total)

ADH NEW NURSING HOME DEATHS 3/29

Barrow Creek health & Rehab., Pulaski County: 3 deaths (23 total)

The Village at Valley Ranch, Pulaski County 1 death ( 14 total)

The ADH reported nine deaths, but KNWA/FOX24 could only find four. Total deaths are 2,002.

ADH NEW NURSING HOME DEATHS 4/5

None

In Arkansas, 123 long-term care facilities used the federal program for vaccinations, according to the ADH. The state has 226 licensed skilled nursing home facilities.

Initial Federal Retail Pharmacy Partner in Arkansas

CPESN USA, LLC

Good Neighbor Pharmacy and AmerisourceBergen Drug Corporation’s pharmacy services administrative organization (PSAO), Elevate Provider

The Kroger Co. (including Kroger, Harris Teeter, Fred Meyer, Fry’s, Ralphs, King Soopers, Smiths, City Market, Dillons, Mariano’s, Pick-n-Save, Copps, Metro Market)

Walmart, Inc. (including Sam’s Club)

In Arkansas, the total long-term care doses administered are 28,963, and 9,832 are fully vaccinated. Nationally, 2.8 million people who are in long-term care facilities have been fully vaccinated, according to CDC data from April 5.

In the state, a bit more than 1.1 million people have been vaccinated against COVID-19. More than 280,000 doses have been allocated through the federal programs, and 132,704 have been given, as of March 31, according to the ADH.

VARIANTS

There are seven confirmed B.1.1.7 cases in Arkansas, according to the CDC’s website. “As of now, three variants are in the state,” according to Dr. Jennifer Dillaha whose numbers are different from the CDC. “The UK (B.1.1.7) and two California.”

Dr. Dillaha has concerns with the new variants and the chance of children being big spreaders. They go to school, church, play, sports, to name a few activities. “Most kids are carriers of respiratory infections,” she said.

The B.1.1.7 variant, so far, has not shown evidence to suggest that it’s more severe than COVID-19 or impacts vaccine efficacy, according to the CDC. This variant showed up first in the UK in September 2020. UK scientists reported that this variant may be associated with an increased death risk compared to other variants.