A CLOSER LOOK: 3 accused in deadly Springdale shooting have prior convictions

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — The three men accused in the shooting death of a Springdale man have been arrested at least 20 times in the last decade, according to court records.

Alexander Garcia Amador was arrested this week in Fort Smith for Capital Murder. Ramon Ilario Flores and Daniel Iraburo were arrested earlier in February for Accomplice to Capital Murder.

(L-R) Alexander Garcia Amador, Ramon Ilario Flores, Daniel Iraburo

They’re accused of shooting to death Joseph Paul Soto, 23, from Springdale on January 30, 2020.

KNWA/FOX24 reviewed Court documents for the three men here’s what we found:

DANIEL IRABURO, DOB 8/27/1997:

As a teen Iraburo was familiar with the court system in Sebastian County.

In January 2018, Daniel Iraburo, then 19, pleaded guilty to Felony Delivery of Methamphetamine/Cocaine and Felony Possession of Drug Paraphernalia/Manufacturing of Methamphetamine/Cocaine. The violation happened in October 2016 in Fort Smith. The following year in Arlington, Texas, Iraburo, along with two others, was arrested for manufacturing meth and failure to identify as a fugitive. He was booked in Tarrant County and the drug charge was dropped; he bonded out for $1,000.

On February 6, 2020 — just a bit after two years from the previous conviction — Iraburo, 22, was in custody for a violation of 5-2-403, Accomplice to Capital Murder. A warrant for his arrest had been issued and no bond was set. His court date is March 4, 2020, at 7:45 a.m

RAMON ILARIO FLORES (DOB 11/6/1991):

Ten years ago, in November 2010, Flores was arrested for Felony Aggravated Assault and entered a “not guilty” plea in September 2012. The report states, “Flores chased after a rival gang member while brandishing a knife.” The victim told Springdale police that as he got off the school bus and headed home, Flores yelled and asked him if he was a member of “Village,” a local gang. The court document states that Flores is a known member of “WBS,” another rival local gang. In Benton County, he pleaded guilty in January 2011 to Aggravated Assault and was given a five year suspended sentence in May 2012. Court records also show that Flores pleaded guilty to Felony Robbery and Theft of Property on May 2012, those crimes happened in August 2011. Flores, now 28, who’s from Lowell, was involved in five felonies in mid-January 2018. The violations were for Terroristic Act, Possession Firearms by Certain Persons, Aggravated Assault, Criminal Mischief, and Second-degree Battery. He was given a five-year sentence and served some prison.

ALEXANDER GARCIA AMADOR (DOB 2/2/1993):

Amador at a young age was known to the court system because of a guardianship case out of Crawford County, which was in 2000. In February 2011, when he was 17, he was arrested for Breaking or Entering and Theft of Property and pleaded guilty. He was given a three-year suspended sentenced however, he had to follow certain stipulations. In August 2011 he failed to meet the stipulations — pay restitution and community service — and was ordered to be jailed in Crawford County. In March, April, May of 2011, at age 18, Amador pleaded not guilty to carrying a weapon, no driver’s license, and fleeing authorities. The cases were bound over to circuit court in Crawford County. In June 2013 a Protection Order was issued that required Amador to stay away from a woman and her sons. She told the court the, “he told me on the phone, ‘b***h, I’m gonna’ kill you; I’ll beat the s*** out of your sons.’ She added, “he is very violent … I am afraid he’ll follow through with it.”

JOSEPH PAUL SOTO, SHOOTING VICTIM (DOB 7/19/1996):

Court records show that Joseph Paul Soto, 23, was shot to death while visiting a friend in Springdale. Through the court, his mom, Sonia Soto, received permission to make his funeral arrangements. There was a bit of legal tug-of-war because he was married but separated for some time. “The surviving spouse and decedent have been separated for a term of over three years, as she kicked him out of the house when living in Texas, she moved to Florida and he moved to Arkansas,” according to the court document. In all, Soto had her son buried in Springdale, “as it is the most practical location for friends and family to pay respects,” according to the court document.

Soto seemed to try and turn his life around and had completed a court-ordered drug program. Soto had been arrested in 2016 for Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Theft by Receiving — all felonies. He was sentenced to 48 months and given supervised probation, the court document(s) shows he served 270 days in jail. Due to a Failure to Appear on May 31, 2017, an arrest warrant was issued. Fast-forward to January 2018, he entered a Washington/Madison County Drug Treatment and Diversion Court, DARP, in Decatur Arkansas. On May 20, 2019, he wrote the below note to the court:

Joseph Soto

Eight months and 10 days later he was killed. He left behind his mom, dad, five sisters, and one brother.

SOTO SHOOTING INCIDENT:

On February 5, Fort Smith police contacted Springdale police to let them know they found the person who owned the car that was at the scene during the Springdale shooting on Newell.

Springdale police interviewed her.

The witness told a Springdale investigator that she drove her car to the 300 block of Newell Drive in Springdale on January 30. This is close to the location where police responded to a call about shots fired. When police arrived they found a Hispanic man lying in the driveway and he was pronounced dead a short time later by Springdale paramedics. He was identified as Joseph Soto, 23, from Springdale.

The witness told the investigator that Ramon Ilario Flores called and asked her to meet him at the Newell address and to bring Daniel “Danny” Iraburo and Alexander “Knockz” Amador, according to the report. The witness said Iraburo was in the passenger seat and Amador was in the back seat. Also, Flores told her, “he was having some issues with someone there [at the Newell address].”

When the witness arrived at the location Amador and Iraburo got out of the car and met up with Flores. The witness said she couldn’t hear the conversation but she saw two men by an SUV and saw Flores slap one of the men. She heard one gunshot, then two more shots that sounded different. Amador and Iraburo got back in her car and Amador said to her, “he had messed up.” The witness told the investigator that Amador admitted to her that he shot “the male in the car” because he believed he was reaching for a gun.

The trio left the Springdale area and checked into a Fort Smith motel, according to the probable cause report.