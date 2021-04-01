A CLOSER LOOK: 3 mass shootings, in 15 days, 22 deaths; a look at guns and the law

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Three mass shootings have taken the lives of 22 people since March 16 in the U.S.

March 16: Eight deaths were near Acworth/Atlanta, Georgia

March 22: 10 deaths were in Boulder, Colorado

March 31: Four deaths were in Orange, California

In each shooting, three different styles of guns were used. The guns were acquired legally by the accused shooters from Georgia and Colorado. There has been no confirmation about the exact type of gun used in the California shooting, except that a semi-automatic handgun was found at the scene, law enforcement said.

9mm semi-automatic handgun used in Georgia shooting

Glock 9mm semi-automatic pistol. (Getty Images). Robert Aaron Long, 21, bought this type of gun the same day as the shooting. Georgia has no waiting period for gun purchases. Gun sellers do not have to do a background check for licensed gun owners, but you do need a photo ID.

The AR-15-style pistol used in the Colorado shooting. A Ruger® AR-556

On March 16, the suspect, Ahmad Al Aliwi, 21, bought this style of gun six days prior to the shootings in Boulder, Colorado. Colorado is a “shall-issue” state for concealed carry. Meaning if you meet firearms training, background check, and other requirements, the state will issue you that license.

The mass shooting in Orange, California happened Wednesday evening, March 31. Aminadab Gaxiola Gonzalez, 44, has been identified as the man accused in the shooting deaths of four people, another person is hospitalized. The gun recovered at the scene was a semi-automatic handgun, according to law enforcement.

BENTON COUNTY GUN WORKS, ROGERS

John Marshall has been around guns his entire 45-year professional career — law enforcement and military. Now, he sells guns at Benton County Gun Works and he knows weapons, well.

“Glock makes multiple models in different sizes, you could have 17 to six rounds,” said Marshall. “With a semi, one pull, one round fired. You have to let up on the trigger, not like the military that puts it in a third position for full-automatic fire.”

There are three positions: safe, semi, and full(y) automatic. Civilians only have access to the first two; the third position is for military use.

The Ruger AR-556 is a pistol with an under 16-inch brace. Most slide over the pistol grip and sets between the wrist and elbow. The caliber is the same as the 223, and can be shot in the same rifle. “This is not a big scary assault weapon,” said Marshall. “I’ve seen eight- and 12-year-old girls use them for competition.” The cost of a Ruger can run upward of $800.

Most law enforcement carries an AR-15 style rifle that comes in various sizes. “If you’re gonna shoot full you need a lot of training,” said Marshall.

For first-time AR-15 buyers, Marshall directs them to somebody for basic training, if he’s asked. “This past year, three women have wanted training.”

Marshall believes the biggest fundamental [about guns] is user safety. “It’s not gonna shoot until someone loads it,” he said.

Marshall said gun sales have been really good since COVID began last February. “The problem is ammunition. It seems people are afraid and they’re buying it up and hoarding it.”

ARKANSAS “CONCEALED CARRY”

Arkansas prohibits carrying a weapon on or about the person or in a vehicle for use with the purpose to attempt to unlawfully employ the weapon against a person. It is permissible to carry a handgun without a license, however, if a person is over eighteen and is on “a journey beyond the county in which the person lives.” Arkansas is a “shall issue” state, meaning that local law enforcement must issue a concealed weapons license if the applicant meets certain qualifications. The Director of the Department of Arkansas State Police (“the Director” and “State Police”) must issue a license to carry a concealed handgun if the applicant: Is a citizen of the United States or a legal permanent resident; Has been a resident of Arkansas continuously for the past 90 days or longer; Is 21 years of age or older; Does not suffer from a mental or physical infirmity which prevents the safe handling of a handgun and has not threatened or attempted suicide; Has not been convicted of a felony, without having been pardoned and had firearms possession rights restored, or having had the record sealed or expunged for a sentence prior to March 13, 1995; Is not subject to any federal, state or local law which makes it unlawful to receive, possess or transport any firearm, and has had his or her background check successfully completed through the Department of Arkansas State Police and the FBI’s National Instant Criminal Background Check System; Does not chronically or habitually abuse controlled substances to the extent that his or her normal faculties are impaired (i.e., the applicant has been voluntarily or involuntarily committed to a treatment facility for the abuse of a controlled substance or has been found guilty of a crime under the of the Uniform Controlled Substances Act, § 5-64-101 et seq., or similar laws, within the last three years); Does not chronically or habitually use alcoholic beverages to the extent that his or her normal faculties are impaired (i.e., the applicant has been voluntarily or involuntarily committed as an alcoholic to a treatment facility or has been convicted of two or more offenses related to the use of alcohol within the last three years); Desires a legal means to carry a concealed handgun to defend himself or herself; Has not been adjudicated mentally incompetent; Has not been voluntarily or involuntarily committed to a mental institution or mental health treatment facility; Is not a fugitive from justice or does not have an active warrant for his or her arrest; Has satisfactorily completed a training course as prescribed and approved by the Director; and Signs a statement of allegiance to the United States and Arkansas Constitutions. The Director may deny a license to carry a concealed handgun if, within the preceding five years, the applicant has been found guilty of one or more crimes of violence constituting a misdemeanor, or for the offense of carrying a weapon.5 The Director may also deny a license if the sheriff or chief of police of the applicant’s place of residence submits an affidavit that the applicant has been, or is reasonably likely to be: “[A] danger to himself or herself or others or to the community at large, as demonstrated by past patterns of behavior or participation in an incident involving unlawful violence or threats of unlawful violence, or if the applicant is under a criminal investigation at the time of applying for a license to carry a concealed handgun.” The Director has 120 days to review the completed application, and in that period must issue the license or deny the application based solely on the ground that the applicant fails to qualify under the specified criteria. When the State Police receive notification from any law enforcement agency or court that a licensee has been found guilty of, or has pled guilty or no contest to, any crime involving the use of a weapon, the license shall be immediately revoked.8 In addition, the Director must revoke the license of any licensee who has pleaded guilty or no contest to or been found guilty of, an alcohol-related offense committed while carrying a handgun. The Director may revoke a license if the licensee has been found guilty of one or more crimes of violence within the preceding three years. Giffords Law Center, updated Feb. 22, 2021

ARKANSAS MASS SHOOTINGS (Source: The Violence Project)

July 1984. Hot Springs. Four people were shot to death, the shooter, 33, then shot himself in the heart and died. This happened at the Grand Central Motel Lodge.

March 1998. Jonesboro. Four students and a teacher were shot to death at Westside Middle School. Two students were convicted of the attack.

There have been seven mass shootings in the United States in 2021, according to The Violence Project.

From March 3 to March 23, 2021, there have been 52 deaths and 120-plus injuries by gun usage, across the country, including the Colorado and Georgia incidents, according to data gathered from various law enforcement agencies.

The Gun Violence Archive (GVA) has been tracking data since 2013.

Gun Violence Archive data. A nonprofit research group that archives every incident involving gun violence.

HOW AGENCIES DEFINE “MASS SHOOTING”

A mass shooting is defined as four or more deaths, not including the shooter, according to the Congressional Research Service (CRS), a legislative branch within the Library of Congress.

Some agencies consider three or more persons shot in one incidence, excluding the shooter, such as Stanford University.

Gun Violence Archive considers four or more people shot in one incident, excluding the shooter, at one location, around the same time.

WHITE HOUSE COMMENT