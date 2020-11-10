A CLOSER LOOK: 4 Arkansas cold cases. Gone but not forgotten

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — There are at least four unsolved missing person cases in North Central Arkansas since 1991, and all are women.

Here’s what is known about them

SABRINA LYNN UNDERWOOD: She disappeared in January 1991. She was 19, 5’3″, weighed 100 pounds, and had auburn hair. She was from Huntsville, Arkansas, and hitchhiked to Izard County (about 120 miles away), supposedly to meet a man at Calico State Prison, according to media reports. Ninety days later, her partial remains were found near Viola, Fulton County. Underwood was identified by the clothing, jewelry, a notebook with phone numbers, and a hair sample that matched a lock of hair investigators had taken from her home. The bones found were of hips and it showed this was a young person who had given birth, according to investigators. Underwood had a child at age 14 or 15. A search for her skull was done, as it appears she was decapitated, according to a family member. Anyone with information about her disappearance is asked to contact the FCSO.

Sabrina Lynn Underwood, with her son Danny

ANGELA CHRISTINE MACK-COX: She disappeared between September-December 2002 from Fulton County. She was 22, 5’3″, weighed 100 pounds, and had blond hair. Her four-year-old son, Mikey, was reported missing in September 2002, by his biological father, Thomas Rettew. Mack-Cox was reported missing two years later, in 2004. This is an open investigation by Fulton County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Dale Weaver. Anyone with information about their disappearance is asked to contact the FCSO.

Angela Mack-Cox with sons Mikey Rettew (L) and Matthew Niederbrach (R)

Fulton County, AR

REBEKAH GOULD: CASE SOLVED 11/7/2020. She went missing on September 20, 2004, from Izard County. She was 22, 5’3″, weighed 100 pounds, and had blond hair.

About a week later, her body was found off an embankment along Highway 9 by a search party.

William Alma Miller was arrested on Saturday, November 7, in Oregon in connection to Gould’s death. An Arkansas State Police Special Agent had to wait for Miller’s return to Cottage Grove, Oregon from the Philippines. According to Miller’s FB timeline and comments he posted. Miller stated he’d been living in the Philippines for five years and was still working in West Africa. He said he gets back to the states every two years for about 10 days. In 2018 and 2017, Miller posted about a flight itinerary that included visits to Equatorial Guinea, Ethiopia, Thailand, Hong Kong, and China. He is married and has two children in the Philippines, according to his Facebook comments. His posts also include news stories from Rockport, Texas, Colorado, and Oregon.

Rebekah Gould

Izard County, AR

CASSSIE KAY COMPTON: She went missing in mid-September 2014, from Stuttgart, in Arkansas County. She was 15, 5’3″, weighed 100 pounds, blue eyes, and dyed blond hair. She has a scar on her left cheek. Cassie had been to the doctor a few days before her disappearance. She was last seen leaving her home on foot between 6:52 p.m. and 7 p.m., according to Stuttgart police. Every year, the “Find Cassie Compton” Facebook page participates in a porch light vigil. Anyone with information is asked to call the Stuttgart Police Department, 870-673-1414.

Cassie Kay Compton

MIRANDA MICHELLE OWENS: She disappeared in April 2015 from Stuttgart, in Arkansas County. She was 40, 5’6″, weighed 120 pounds, had brown eyes, wore glasses, had black hair that she usually wore in braids. The woman was last seen at the intersection of 13th and Main in Stuttgart, on April 21, according to police. The Michelle Owens Discussion Group has a lot of members who remain active in her search. Anyone with information is asked to call the Stuttgart Police Department, 870-673-1414.

Michelle Owens