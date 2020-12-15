A CLOSER LOOK: 478 COVID-19 deaths in 1st two weeks of December

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — COVID-19-related deaths in the first half of December is nearly double compared to the same time in November, according to data released by the Arkansas Department of Health.

In fact, December’s 478 deaths from the disease are 66 shy compared to the entire month of November, which was 544.

DATA FROM APRIL TO DECEMBER, FIRST 14 DAYS OF EACH MONTH

December = 478 (includes 127 probable deaths)

November = 201 (includes 13 probable deaths)

October = 250 (includes 12 probable deaths)

September = 172

August = 129

July = 63

June = 50

May = 36

April = 25

DECEMBER 1-14 DEATHS

DECEMBER 1: 10 deaths. 1 was probable. (2364).

1: 10 deaths. 1 was probable. (2364). DECEMBER 2: 10 deaths. 2 were probable. (2374).

2: 10 deaths. 2 were probable. (2374). J.L. ‘Buck’ Dancy , 62. Pulaski County. The North Little Rock Police Sergeant is the first police officer to die in the line of duty in the State of Arkansas. He battled COVID-19 for several weeks.

, 62. Pulaski County. The North Little Rock Police Sergeant is the first police officer to die in the line of duty in the State of Arkansas. He battled COVID-19 for several weeks. DECEMBER 3: 33 deaths. 2 were probable. (2407).

3: 33 deaths. 2 were probable. (2407). DECEMBER 4: 31 deaths. 4 were probable. (2438).

4: 31 deaths. 4 were probable. (2438). DECEMBER 5: 34 deaths. 2 were probable. (2472).

5: 34 deaths. 2 were probable. (2472). DECEMBER 6: 40 deaths. 5 were probable. (2512).

6: 40 deaths. 5 were probable. (2512). DECEMBER 7: 53 deaths. 5 were probable. (2565).

7: 53 deaths. 5 were probable. (2565). DECEMBER 8: 39 deaths. 3 were probable. (2604).

8: 39 deaths. 3 were probable. (2604). DECEMBER 9: 34 deaths. 3 were probable. (2638).

9: 34 deaths. 3 were probable. (2638). (M), late 40s. Lee County. The inmate was pronounced deceased at CHI St. Vincent in Hot Springs. The East Arkansas Regional Unit inmate was undergoing treatment for COVID-related symptoms. He is the 50th inmate death due to the pandemic.

late 40s. Lee County. The inmate was pronounced deceased at CHI St. Vincent in Hot Springs. The East Arkansas Regional Unit inmate was undergoing treatment for COVID-related symptoms. He is the 50th inmate death due to the pandemic. DECEMBER 10: 34 deaths. 27 were probable (2672).

10: 34 deaths. 27 were probable (2672). DECEMBER 11: 55 deaths. 26 were probable. (2727). Seven were in Benton County.

11: 55 deaths. 26 were probable. (2727). Seven were in Benton County. DECEMBER 12: 36 deaths. 5 were probable. (2763).

12: 36 deaths. 5 were probable. (2763). DECEMBER 13: 34 deaths. 20 were probable. (2797).

13: 34 deaths. 20 were probable. (2797). DECEMBER 14: 45 deaths. 22 were probable. (2842).

The December 8 model of the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) Fay W. Boozman College of Public Health (COPH) faculty showed a cumulative case total of 180,542 (probable/confirmed) by December 14. The ADH reported 187,057 total cases (probable/confirmed).

Data from the Thanksgiving weekend was not available when the report was released, “but expect it will add to the current

growth in cases, hospitalizations, and deaths,” UAMS stated.

The UAMS 15-day forecast reported 2,709 cumulative deaths by December 14, however, there are 133 more deaths, for a cumulative total of 2,842. UAMS states that if the model is accurate that “Arkansas can expect to see more deaths due to COVID-19 in the next two weeks than in the first four months of the pandemic.”

Projected COVID-19 deaths through January 31, 2021 (3,623). Source: UAMS

UAMS said the virus is so widespread in Arkansas that it can’t be connected to a singular source for spread, instead, it’s now “in a phase of a community spread.”

The 15-day models show most COVID-19 hospitalizations will be adults 60 to 74, and about one-fourth age 60 and over, who tests positive for the virus, will likely be hospitalized.

The pandemic is expected to peak in late March 2021, however this was determined prior to an FDA approved emergency use of a vaccine.

The next UAMS report will be released on December 22.