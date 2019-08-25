A CLOSER LOOK: 5 surprising Chinese imports that are tariffed

In this July 6, 2018, photo, a truck moves a China Shipping shipping container at a port in Qingdao in eastern China’s Shandong Province. China’s government on Wednesday, July 11, 2018, has criticized the latest U.S. threat of a tariff hike as “totally unacceptable” and vowed to retaliate in their escalating trade war. (Chinatopix via […]

A massive amount of Chinese imports are currently tariffed by the U.S. government.

WASHINGTON (KNWA) — The United States is tariffing a vast number of Chinese imports, including many things people might not think would be tariffed, such as purebred buffaloes meant for breeding.

“For the U.S., with respect to China, so far the items tariffed are typically not ones used directly by consumers because they’re trying to avoid price increases on goods that consumers buy directly,” said Mervin Jebaraj, director of the Center for Business and Economic Research at the University of Arkansas’ Sam M. Walton College of Business. “It still affected stuff like handbags, school bags, things like that that consumers buy directly, but most of the tariffs on China affected manufacturers in the United States.”

President Donald Trump’s tariffs on Chinese imports did hit average Americans in their pocketbook this past back to school shopping season, according to Jebaraj.

“Back to school supplies are tariffed. [People have] already done their back to school shopping, so they already paid more for that this year,” Jebaraj said.

However, while the tariffs currently in place mostly impact manufactures, everyday people will soon also feel the economic burden.

“Going forward it’s going to be everything [tariffed]. They’re not choosing anymore. They’re tariffing everyhing,” Jebaraj said. “Currently, the U.S. tariffs roughly half the imports from China, and they’re going to do the remaining half starting Sept. 1 for some part of it, and December for the other part of it.”

Below is a list of some surprising Chinese imports that are tariffed:

Live whales, dolphins and porpoises; manatees and dugongs, seals, sea lions and walruses

Meat, edible offal and meals of whales, dolphins, porpoises, manatees, dugongs, seals, sea lions, walruses, salted, in brine, dried or smoked

Ostriches

Bees

Aircraft turbojets and turbopropellers

Click here for a comprehensive look at all the Chinese imports that are currently tariffed.