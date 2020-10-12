A CLOSER LOOK: 562 total nursing home deaths; COVID-19 related

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — In three weeks, there have been an additional 191 nursing home deaths, according to the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) report from October 12.
On September 21 ADH reported 371 cumulative deaths from nursing homes.
NURSING HOME COVID-19 DEATHS 10/12:
- Advanced Health & Rehab. of Union County, Union. 1 death
- Alma health & Rehab. Ctr., Crawford. 2 deaths
- Ashton Place Health & Rehab., Sebastian. 5 deaths
- Beebe Retirement Center, White. 13 deaths (17 total)
- Brookdale Chenal Heights, Pulaski. 1 death
- Crestpark of Dewitt, Arkansas. 1 death
- Dermott City Nursing Home, Chicot. 1 death (8 total)
- Edgewood Health & Rehab., Benton. 1 death
- Encore Healthcare & Rehab., Hot Springs. 3 deaths
- Hudson Memorial Nursing Home, Union. 13 deaths (14 total)
- Lakewood Health & Rehab., Pulaski. 7 deaths
- Lawrence Hall Health & Rehab., Lawrence. 1 death
- Monette Manor, Craighead. 2 deaths
- Montgomery Co. Nursing Home, Montgomery. 2 deaths
- Mountain Meadows Nursing & Rehab., Independence. 1 death
- North Hills Life Care & Rehab., Washington. 7 deaths
- Randolph Co. Nursing Home, Randolph. 2 deaths (17 total)
- Rector Nursing & Rehab., Clay. 6 deaths
- Shiloh Nursing & Rehab-Springdale, Benton. 1 death
- Southern Pines Nursing & Rehab/Prescott Manor, Nevada. 16 deaths
- Southern Trace Rehabilitation & Care Ctr., Saline 1 death
- Southridge Village Nursing & Rehab., Cleburne. 5 deaths
- the Springs of Batesville, Independence. 15 deaths
- The Village at Valley Ranch, Pulaski. 1 death (2 total)
- The Waters of Mountain View, Stone. 12 deaths (13 total)
- The Waters of Rogers, Benton. 4 deaths (7 total)
- The Waters of Stamps, Lafayette. 3 deaths
- West Memphis Health & Rehab., Crittenden. 7 deaths (9 total)
- Willow Bend Healthcare & Rehab., Crittenden. 1 death (7 total)
NURSING HOME DEATHS 9/21:
- Crestpark of Helena, Phillips. 1 death (5 total)
- Dermott City Nursing Home, Chicot. 3 deaths (7 total)
- Fayetteville H&R, Washington. 5 deaths (9 total)
- Heritage Square Healthcare Center, Mississippi. 3 deaths (4 total)
- Hudson Memorial Nursing Home, Union. 1 death
- Lake Village Rehab & Care Center, Chicot. 1 death (3 total)
- Ouachita Nursing & Rehab, Pulaski. 1 death
- Robinson Nursing & Rehab, Pulaski. 1 death (5 total)
- Siloam Healthcare, Siloam Springs Nursing & Rehab, Benton. 1 death (2 total)
- The Crossing at Riverside H&R, White, 1 death
- The Green House Cottages of Southern Hils, Cleveland. 1 death (2 total)
- The Green House Cottages of Belle Meade, Greene. 1 death
- Timberlane Health & Rehab-El Dorado, Union. 6 deaths (7 total)
The ADH reports 654 new COVID-19 cases in the state for a cumulative total of 93,487 cases.