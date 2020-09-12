A CLOSER LOOK: 6 months of COVID-19 & 950+ deaths

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Six months ago, the first presumptive positive COVID-19 case was reported in Arkansas and it came from an out-of-state traveler. Today, there are 953 deaths in the Natural State and 1,100 new positive cases in one day, according to state officials.

There have been 67,911 cumulative cases with 61,245 recoveries, according to the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH).

On March 11, the World Health Organization (WHO) said, “we are deeply concerned both by the alarming levels of spread … the alarming levels of inaction. We have therefore made the assessment that COVID-19 can be characterized as a pandemic.”

On March 11, the governor’s office said, “there is no indication that COVID-19 is spreading in Arkansas communities at this time.” The state signed its first Executive Order 20-03 declaring a public health emergency on that same day.

The following week, schools across the state moved to online learning at least until the end of the semester.

Fast forward to school resuming on August 24. Parents/guardians had options, such as in-school or virtual learning.

In less than three weeks, more than 20 schools have reported COVID-19 cases from those who opted for in-class learning. As of Friday, there are more than 300 people quarantined as a result of returning to the classroom. The University of Arkansas reported 722 active COVID-19 cases.

From mid-March to the end of the month, Arkansas reported nine COVID-19 related deaths, in August there were 284 virus-related deaths.

ARKANSAS CUMULATIVE DEATHS PER MONTH (APPROX.)

March = 9

April = 60

May = 132

June = 270

July = 453

August = 737

September 11 = 953

PREVIOUS PANDEMICS, CDC SOURCE (deaths are estimated):

2009 H1N1 virus (12,469 deaths)

1968 H3N2 virus (1 million globally, 100,000 U.S.)

1957-1958 H2N2 virus (1.1 million globally, 116,000 U.S.)

1918 H1N1 virus (50 million globally, 675,000 U.S.)

