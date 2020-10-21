A CLOSER LOOK: 639 total nursing home deaths connected to COVID-19

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — There have been at least an additional 77 nursing home deaths in four days, for a total of 639, according to the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) report for Friday, October 16.
On Monday, October 12, ADH reported a total of 562 deaths.
NURSING HOME COVID-19 DEATHS 10/16:
- Alma Health & Rehab. Center, Crawford. 6 deaths (8 total)
- Ash Flat Healthcare & Rehab. Center, Sharp. 1 death (5 total)
- Ashton Place Health & Rehab., Sebastian. 4 deaths (9 total)
- Avenir Memory Care at LR, Pulaski. 2 deaths
- Cabot Health & Rehab., Lonoke. 4 deaths
- Cottage Lane Health & Rehab., Pulaski. 8 deaths (10 total)
- Covington Court Health & Rehab. Center, Sebastian. 5 deaths
- Crestpark of Helena, Phillips. 1 death (5 total).
- Crestpark of Stuttgart, Arkansas County. 1 death
- Dierks Health & Rehab. Center, Howard. 3 deaths (8 total)
- Highland Court, A Rehab/Resident Care Facility, Searcy. 1 death
- Hudson Memorial Nursing Home, Union. 6 deaths (20 total).
- Jamestown Nursing & Rehab., Benton. 1 death
- Lake Hamilton Health & Rehab., Garland. 2 deaths
- Lawrence Hall Health & Rehab., Lawrence. 1 death (2 total)
- Midtown Post Acute & Rehab–A Waters Community, Pulaski. 1 death
- Monette Manor, Craighead. 3 deaths (5 total)
- Mountain Meadows Health & Rehab., Independence. 5 deaths (6 total)
- Nashville Nursing & Rehab. Inc., Howard. 2 deaths
- Quapaw Care & Rehab. Center, Garland. 1 death
- Ridgecrest Health & Rehab., Craighead. 1 death
- Somerset Senior Living at Canyon Springs, Garland. 1 death
- The Crossing at Riverside Health & Rehab. 1 death
- The Greenhouse Cottages of Belle Meade, Greene. 1 death
- The Springs of Batesville, Independence. 6 deaths (21 total)
- The Village at Valley Ranch, Pulaski. 1 death (3 total)
- The Waters of Fort Smith, Sebastian. 2 deaths (3 total)
- The Waters of Newport, Jackson. 1 death
- The Waters of North LR, Pulaski. 2 deaths (3 total)
- The Water of Stamps, Lafayette. 5 deaths (8 total)
- Twin Rivers Health & Rehab., Clark. 1 death
- Nursing homes listed total 80, three more than ADH’s report.
One nursing home on the ADH report shows two deaths, when there have been 12, according to a legal document obtained by KNWA/FOX24, and another inside source reports as many as 17 deaths. Siloam Springs Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, a for-profit 125-bed certified home is not only dealing with double-digit deaths but a COVID-19 outbreak of at least 50 among residents, according to ADH’s report from Friday, October 16.
The Siloam Springs nursing home was fined $8,664 for substandard care in October 2017 and in December 2019 had 17 deficiencies, according to the Department of Health and Human Services survey.
The 2017 report cites lax catheter care for residents, for example, catheters were not properly secured to the resident’s leg. Another deficiency was the facility’s failure to make sure residents were smoking cigarettes “safely” and not smoking while oxygen was in use.
As a result of the “smoking” deficiency, the facility agreed to enhance the smoking policy by providing “a container with a lock and key for each resident smoker to keep cigarettes and lighter in. The box will be kept in the smoking area in the courtyard.”
The state has about 230 nursing homes. Since the pandemic, there have been nearly 4,000 residents and 2,838 employees from nursing homes who have tested positive for the virus, according to the ADH.