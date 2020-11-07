A CLOSER LOOK: 815 total nursing home deaths related to COVID-19

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — In Arkansas, 43% of all COVID-19 deaths are from nursing homes, according to the Arkansas Department of Health’s November 3 report.

November 3, the ADH reported 815 nursing home deaths.

On October 23, the ADH total was 674 — 141 deaths in 11 days.

Male CNA nursing assistant ensures that a patient follows protocol remaining a safe distance from a visitor sitting on other side of a glass wall erected on the porch at a nursing home, Midwest, USA

NURSING HOME COVID-19 DEATHS 11/3:

Autumn Hill Therapy and Living Center, Carroll County: 9 deaths

Bailey Creek Health & Rehab, Miller County: 8 deaths

Bradford House Nursing & Rehab., Benton County: 1 death (2 total)

Butterfield Trails Village Nursing Home, Washington County: 1 death

Cabot Health & Rehab., Lonoke County: 13 deaths

Chapel Ridge Health & Rehab., Sebastian County: 8 deaths

Dermott City Nursing Home, Chicot County: 2 deaths (10 total)

Des Arc Nursing & Rehab. Center, Prairie County: 1 death

Encore Healthcare & Rehab., Hot Spring County: 2 deaths (6 total)

Harris Health & Rehab., Mississippi County: 4 deaths (6 total)

Heritage Living Center-Conway, Faulkner County: 3 deaths (4 total)

Hickory Heights Health & Rehab., Pulaski County: 7 deaths

Lake Hamilton Health & Rehab., Garland County: 3 deaths (5 total)

Lakewood Health & Rehab., Pulaski County: 14 deaths (21 total)

Lawrence Hall Health & Rehab., Lawrence County: 12 deaths (14 total)

Mountain Meadows Health & Rehaab., Independence County: 9 deaths (15 total)

Mt. Carmel Community-ALF, Saline County: 2 deaths

Oak Ridge Health & Rehab., Union County: 1 death

Pink Bud Home for the Golden Years, Sebastian County: 10 deaths

Ridgecrest Health & Rehab., Craighead County: 7 deaths (8 total)

Southridge Village Nursing & Rehab., Cleburne County: 9 deaths

The Cottages of Wentworth Place, Columbia County: 1 death

The Crossing at Riverside Health & Rehab., White County: 4 deaths (5 total)

The Pines Nursing & Rehab., Garland County: 1 death

The Springs of Batesville, Independence County: 8 deaths (29 total)

The Springs of Magnolia, Columbia County: 1 death (11 total)

Twin Rivers Health & Rehab., Clark County: 1 death (2 total)

Westwood Health & Rehab., Benton County: 1 death

Woodbriar Nursing Home, Poinsett County: 10 deaths (11 total)

*Note: this list shows 153 deaths, the ADH reports 141. KNWA/FOX24 has compared ADH week-over-week data since July 7, there may be discrepancies.

Independence County

The nursing home most impacted by the virus is in Independence County. The Springs of Batesville had 29 residents expire, eight since the end of October. Twelve residents have tested positive in the last two weeks, according to the ADH report. The home is licensed for 150 certified beds and currently has 85 residents. In January 2018 it was fined nearly $14,000 and had a payment suspension, according to the inspection report from Medicare.gov. Read the report here.

Autumn Hill Therapy and Living Center in Berryville, Carroll County, has a total of nine deaths. The facility can hold up to 114 residents and currently has 65, according to a Medicare.gov inspection report. It’s paid nearly $14,000 in penalties since 2019. The survey cited resident abuse and neglect. A corrective action plan was put into place that included staff interviews five times a week, for eight weeks. Read the report here.

Chicot County

The Dermott City Nursing Home is in Chicot County. The nursing home reported its second COVID-19 death of a resident on August 5, which was the same day Chicot County had the most reported cases — 149, according to the governor’s daily briefing. There were seven deaths by September 21, eight as of October 12, and now 10.

On Friday, November 6, Arkansas reported 1,870 new COVID-19 cases for a cumulative total of 119,230 since mid-March. The total death toll is 1,908 confirmed cases, per ADH.