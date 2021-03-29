A CLOSER LOOK: a federal inmate is running for U.S. Senate in TN; has nearly $300k in contributions

Smith for U.S. Senate 2032. He'll be out of prison by 2028.

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — A convicted felon with an Arkansas connection has filed papers with the Federal Election Commission (FEC) to run for U.S. Senate in 2032 in his home state of Tennessee.

Jason Jerrell Smith, 37, is currently serving 10 years in a federal penitentiary for writing a bogus check for $22,122 during a visit to Northwest Arkansas (NWA) in 2017. At the time, he was running for president and stopped to stump in Bentonville.

While in NWA, he wrote a check from a non-existent account to a local bank on behalf of Gaters and Lester Realty Group, according to a news release.

Jason Jerrell Smith, 37, is currently housed at USP Atlanta, GA. This is a medium security penitentiary with 1,936 total male inmates. Smith’s release date is listed at 2/10/2028.

Smith pleaded guilty in April 2018 and is serving time at United States Penitentiary (USP) Atlanta Federal Prison in Georgia. His expected release date is February 10, 2028, according to the Bureau of Prison’s website.

INMATES RUNNING FOR FEDERAL OFFICE

State laws vary for convicted felons to run for office. Anyone can run for federal office whose qualifications are governed by the Constitution, with the following requirements:

All members of the House must be at least 25 years old, and members of the Senate must be at least 30 years old.

Members of the House must have been a U.S. citizen for at least seven years, and members of the Senate must have been a U.S. citizen for at least nine years.

They have to be an “inhabitant” of the state “when elected.”

JASON SMITH FOR U.S. SENATE 2032

An FEC Statement of Organization was officially filed on March 19, 2021, for “Smith for U.S. Senate” in Memphis, Tennessee. Jason J. Smith is affiliated with the Independent party. The Custodian of Record and Treasurer is Michael Anderson who signed off on the form on Saturday, March 27 and the FEC completed the application on Monday, March 29, 2021.

“We have been in contact with Mr. Smith and he has agreed to run for U.S. Senate,” said Anderson.

Smith was asked to run by a group of convicted felons and political participants. They include Trump supporters who still support the former president. Smith’s committee was established in January 2021, “after the rigged elections that took Trump out of office,” according to Anderson’s statement.

“His political platform includes criminal reform, defunding the police, foreign relationships, Congress term limits, and a possible legitimate presidential run in the future,” according to Anderson.

“Mr. Smith stands on clearing his name and being a voice for the American people.”

“He [Mr. Smith] believes Trump’s second impeachment trial was a waste of time … believes Biden is doing a great job with the pandemic,” said Anderson.

“He stands against police brutality and thinks that all lives matter not just Black lives.”

Smith has more than $270,000 in legal contributions, an amount that has been confirmed through a second source at the FEC.

According to an FEC source, Smith’s campaign will be closely monitored regarding financial contributions and where the money will be spent.

Lindsey Owens will manage Smith’s campaign.