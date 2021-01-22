A CLOSER LOOK: ADH reports a total of 1,735 nursing home deaths

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Three nursing homes reported double-digit deaths, and overall there have been a total of 1,735 residents who have expired, according to the Arkansas Department of Health’s (ADH) January 19 report.

Dardanelle Nursing & Rehabilitation in Yell County reported 10 deaths, Fianna Hills Nursing & Rehabilitation in Sebastian County had 11 deaths and Katherine’s Place at Wedington in Washington County reported 11 deaths, according to the ADH.

The ADH states that numbers are subject to lab corrections and lag time adjustments. The report lists facilities that have had new or additional cases in the past 14 days.

ADH NEW NURSING HOME DEATHS 1/19

Arkansas Nursing & Rehab Ctr., Miller County: 1 death (3 total)

Barrow Creek Health & Rehab., Pulaski County: 9 deaths (20 total)

Brookstone Assisted Living Community-ALF, Washington County: 1 death (5 total)

Concordia Nursing & Rehab., Benton County: 1 death

Craighead Nursing Ctr., Craighead County: 2 deaths (17 total)

Dalton’s Place at Star City, Lincoln County: 1 death

Dardanelle Nursing & Rehab. Ctr., Yell County: 10 deaths (16 total)

Edgewood Health & Rehab., Benton County: 3 deaths (4 total)

Fianna Hills Nursing & Rehab. Ctr., Sebastian County: 11 deaths (12 total)

Foxridge Bryant-ALF, Saline County: 1 death (3 total)

Greyston Nursing & Rehab., Lonoke County: 1 death (2 total)

Johnson Co Health & Rehab.-Clarksville, Johnson County: 2 deaths (7 total)

Katherine’s Place at Wedington, Washington County: 11 deaths

Montgomery County Nursing Home, Montgomery County: 1 death (8 total)

North Hills Life Care & Rehab., Washington County: 2 deaths (11 total)

Oakdale Nursing Facility, White County: 1 death (6 total)

Pink Bud Home for the Golden Years, Sebastian County: 3 deaths (15 total)

Promenade Health & Rehab., Benton County: 1 death (8 total)

Somerset Senior Living at Seven Springs, Cleburne County: 2 deaths (15 total)

The Crossing at Riverside Health & Rehab., White County: 4 deaths (20 total)

Timberlane Health and Rehab., Union County: 1 death (8 total)

Wood-Lawn Heights, Independence County: 8 deaths (19 total)

Woodruff County Health Ctr., Woodruff County: 2 deaths (3 total)

Total of 79 deaths listed; ADH reports 84 deaths.

The COVID Tracking Project reports 19,199 total COVID-19 and more than 300 long-term care (nursing homes and assisted living) facilities have been affected.

STATEWIDE COVID-19 DEATHS

As of Friday, January 22, a total of 864 deaths have been reported by ADH, the state could have a total death count by the end of the month of 1,217 — this includes long-term care facilities.

The total number of deaths for December 2020 was 1,164.

Now, scientists report that a new variant, B.1.1.7, could become the leading form of COVID-19 by March because of how quickly it spreads.

In Arkansas, there are possible cases of the new variant.

On Tuesday, January 19, Arkansas Secretary of Health Dr. José Romero said they have sent [to the CDC] eight specimens to be sequenced.”

ABOUT GETTING VACCINATED — CDC GUIDELINE CHANGE

The Centers for Disease Control earlier this week, in an updated guideline, said mixing Pfizer and Moderna shots in “exceptional situations” is acceptable, as long as they are given at least 28 days apart.