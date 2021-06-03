A CLOSER LOOK: Amber Dunigan’s death has family distraught

"We want justice for her, she deserves justice."

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Amber Dunigan enjoyed her home, family, and work, according to her father-in-law James Dunigan who spoke on the family’s behalf, exclusively to KNWA/FOX24 on Thursday, June 3.

Amber, 36, is the woman who was found dead in a car along Arkansas Highway 16, on Friday, May 28, according to Arkansas State Police.

ASP said the case is being investigated as a suspected homicide.

Amber worked at a hair salon chain in Siloam Springs and Fayetteville, and her family said she regularly drove Highway 16 between the two shops.

“She should have been home by around 8:30, but after she didn’t show up we went looking for her,” said James Dunigan.

James, James’ wife, and Amber’s husband were familiar with the route she routinely drove and found her car with her in it — she was dead.

“We called 911, and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office responded, and then Arkansas State Police arrived,” said James.

The family has been through another recent loss.

“On March 9, 2010, our son was killed in Afghanistan. While it’s hard to accept and you don’t want it to happen, his death makes sense,” said James. “But Amber’s death makes no sense. It’s surreal.”

The most difficult part for the family was explaining to James’ grandson, about Amber’s death. “Mom isn’t coming home.”

ASP STATEMENT