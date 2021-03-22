A CLOSER LOOK: Amending Arkansas’ 2007 residential landlord-tenant act — HB 1563

Arkansas State Capitol building front entrance in Little Rock. (Photo by: Don & Melinda). Crawford/Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — An act to require minimum rental standards and provide tenants with habitable housing standards was scheduled to be heard on the House floor Monday, March 22, and has been put on the House Calendar for Tuesday.

This is the first time such a bill has been passed out of committee, similar bills have been introduced in every legislative session beginning in 2013.

HOUSE BILL 1563 — Amend the Arkansas Residential Landlord-Tenant Act of 2007; to create a civil eviction process; and to require minimum habitability standards for tenants of residential real property.

BILL SPONSORS: The lead sponsor is Rep. Jimmy Gazaway, others include Rep. Hillman, Rep. Vaught, Rep. Clowney, Rep. M. Hodges, and Rep. Scott. They gathered Monday, to see if they could reach a compromise.

Also, a bill that would repeal the state’s criminal eviction statute law, HB 1798, has not been assigned to a committee but is expected to go to the House Judiciary Committee. This was introduced by Rep. Nicole Clowney on Thursday, March 18.

Arkansas is the only state that criminalizes the eviction process. Hundreds of cases are filed each year by prosecutors. Tenants, often unaware of the criminal nature of the proceedings, may unwittingly find themselves later prosecuted for failure to appear, and be subject to large criminal fines. Arkansans for Stronger Communities, Lynn Foster

Arkansans for Stronger Communities President Lynn Foster

Arkansas is the only state that essentially makes failure to pay rent a crime. Courtesy: Arkansans for Stronger Communities.

STORY WILL CONTINUE TO BE UPDATED