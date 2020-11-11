A CLOSER LOOK: AR nursing home deaths nearing 900; COVID-19 related

Louisa Perreault passes down the hall at St. Chretienne Retirement Residence, a home for Catholic nuns in Marlborough, MA on August 26, 2020. Perreault , 85, had a month long battle with COVID-19 during the outbreak. (Photo by Craig F. Walker/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — COVID-19, or complications of the virus, has taken the lives of another 75 nursing home residents, according to the Arkansas Department of Health’s November 6 report.

Eight-hundred-ninety residents and three healthcare workers have died since the start of the pandemic in mid-March.

On March 30, the Briarwood Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Pulaski County had the first COVID-19 nursing home death. Alice Jett was 83. The second and third deaths happened at the same nursing home on April 1 and April 5, respectively.

The state has 227 nursing homes according to the website Nursing Home Compare.

NURSING HOME COVID-19 DEATHS 11/6:

  • Alma Health & Rehab. Center, Crawford County: 7 deaths (15 total)
  • Avenir Memory Care at LR, Pulaski County: 1 death (4 total)
  • Bradford House Nursing & Rehab., Benton County: 1 death (3 total)
  • Butterfield Trail Village Nursing Home, Washington County: 1 death (2 total)
  • Cabot Health & Rehab., Lonoke County: 3 deaths (16 total) *Note. On 11/3, 9 new deaths should have been listed, not 13. This home had 4 previous deaths in mid-October)
  • Care Manor Nursing & Rehab., Baxter County: 10 deaths
  • Courtyard Gardens Health & Rehabilitation Center, Clark County: 1 death
  • Crestpark of Stuttgart, Arkansas County: 2 deaths. (3 total)
  • Encore Healthcare & Rehabilitation, Hot Spring County: 2 deaths (8 total)
  • General Baptist Nursing Home of Piggot, Clay County: 2 deaths
  • Heritage Living Center-Conway, Faulkner County: 1 death (5 total)
  • Little River Nursing & Rehab, Little River County: 12 deaths (19 total)
  • North Hills Life Care & Rehab., Washington County: 5 deaths (7 total)
  • Pink Bud Home for the Golden Years, Sebastian County: 2 deaths (12 total)
  • Somerset Senior Living at Mounty Vista/Mount Vista R&H Center, Boone County: 6 deaths (7 total)
  • Southridge Village Nursing & Rehab, Cleburne County: 4 deaths (13 total)
  • The Crossing at Riverside Health & Rehab., White County: 2 deaths (7 total)
  • The Pines Nursing & Rehab. Center, Garland County: 4 deaths (5 total)
  • The Springs of Jonesboro, Craighead County: 7 deaths
  • The Springs of Magnolia, Columbia County: 2 deaths (13 total)
  • The Springs of Minecreek, Howard County: 1 death
  • The Waters of Cumberland, LLC, Pulaski County: 1 death
  • Three Rivers Healthcare & Rehab., Poinsett County: 2 deaths
  • Twin Rivers Health & Rehab, Clark County: 1 death (3 total)
  • Willow Bend Healthcare & Rehab., Crittenden County: 2 deaths (9 total)
  • *Note: this list shows 82 deaths, the ADH reports 75. KNWA/FOX24 has compared ADH week-over-week data since July 7. This list compared data specifically to the ADH 11/3 report.

There have been 33 COVID-19 deaths in Little River County in southwest Arkansas, and 31 are from its two nursing homes: Little River Nursing & Rehabilitation (19) and Pleasant Manor Nursing Home (12).

There have been a total of 15 deaths in Baxter County, 10 have been from the Care Manor Nursing & Rehab. in Mountain Home.

Nearly 50% of COVID-19 related deaths in Lonoke County have been from nursing homes. Cabot Health & Rehab in the city of Cabot has had 16 deaths, according to ADH.

On Wednesday, November 11, Governor Asa Hutchinson announced 1,962 new coronavirus cases and 14 deaths for a total of 1,978 confirmed deaths.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

