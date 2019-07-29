A CLOSER LOOK: Arkansas’ battle against obesity will be long, but can be won, state doctor says

ARKANSAS (KNWA) — The fight to reduce obesity in Arkansas will not be won soon, but it can be won, according to a leading state health official.

“It did not happen overnight [for Arkansas] to become an obese state. It took several decades,” said Dr. Appathurai Balamurugan, deputy chief medical officer and state chronic disease director with the Arkansas Department of Health. “It’s not going to be an overnight solution either. It’s going to take some time, but the time is right for things to happen.”

The Centers for Disease Control recently announced that Arkansas is seventh in the nation among states with the highest obesity rate. Last year, Arkansas was number three.

“Obesity is probably the number one priority in the state for health,” Balamurugan said. “The mission is to protect the health of all Americans.”

The state has multifaceted initiatives in effect to combat obesity.

Healthy Active Arkansas is a program designed to promote wellness through increased physical activity, and decreasing obesity through healthy diet and lifestyle.

“This is a governor’s initiative,” Balamurugan said.

The program has nine key work groups and strategies that promote various forms of healthy consumption, including encouraging breast feeding among mothers and access to healthy foods at schools and work sites. The program also encourages city to increase wellness opportunities through city planning by creating more sidewalks, parks and bicycle lanes, according to Balamurugan.

The Arkansas Coalition for Obesity Prevention is also playing a part in the fight against obesity.

The ACOP is a coalition of private partners that promotes healthy vending and encourages healthy cooking to push back against people’s reliance on fast food in communities across.

“Because of fast food, many people lack the skills for cooking,” Balamurugan said.

The coalition also promotes community matters and farmers markets.

“They also have farmers markets on wheels. They have food trucks selling fresh fruits and vegetables in low income neighborhoods,” Balamurugan said.

Schools are one of the most important battlegrounds in the war against obesity.

“We have the highest obesity [rate] among high school students — 21.7 percent — that’s close to 1/4 of students who are obese,” Balamurugan said.

Act 1220 was signed into state law in 2003. The text of the bill states that the act is designed to “create a child health advisory committee; to coordinate statewide efforts to combat childhood obesity and related illnesses; to improve the health of the next generation of Arkansans; and for other purposes.”

Rick Schaeffer, Springdale Public Schools spokesman, said that schools in Springdale have provided students numerous programs to better their health.

“We [have] written grants for bicycles and walking trails. We have girls on the run clubs, hiking clubs and physical activity in all our schools. We also promote healthy nutritional habits,” Schaeffer said.

Springdale Public Schools follow federal standards in the types of food that are provided to students.

“We have increased servings of fruits and vegetables and [a] decrease in sodium content,” Schaeffer said.

The school system plays a large part in making sure students are healthy and receiving proper nutrition.

“We monitor our students and encourage them to exercise. We have breakfast in the classroom in many of our schools. Students spend as much time in the schools as they do at home so it is important for us to do all we can to help,” Schaeffer said. “We deal with a high percentage of poverty students and do everything we can to educate students on eating and exercising properly.”

Obesity is a frequent issue among poorer families, Balamurugan said.

“There are several factors playing into that,” Balamurugan said.

Many lower income families base their food purchases on their income, Balamurugan said.

“Typically we see that low income families, because of their economic hardships, tend to buy processed foods at the grocery store, which is cheaper than fruits and vegetables, and buy fast food, which is cheaper than home cooked meals,” Balamurugan said.

Balamurugan said schools can guide parents.

“Parents have a huge opportunity to set nutrition and health standards for their kids. Schools can motivate parents to work with their children to make healthy choices,” Balamurugan said.

Springdale Public Schools educates parents on proper nutrition through their Family Literacy Program, and nurses give parents advice, according to Schaeffer.

It’s going to take plenty of participation to defeat obesity in Arkansas, Balamurugan said.

“We do well in promoting health, but the message has to go a long way, and we need private and public partners. We need this message to trickle down to grassroots in the communities. We need an all hands on decks approach. We need more champions to fight the problem,” Balamurugan said.