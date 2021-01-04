A CLOSER LOOK: Arkansas’ COVID-19 deaths 2021

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — It may be a new year, but it’s the same pandemic with a twist — a more virulent strain, B.1.1.7.

Ten months of 2020, March to December, COVID-19 impacted Arkansas, the country, and the world. The Arkansas Department of Health reported a total of 3,676 probable and confirmed deaths.

EXPLANATION OF CONFIRMED VS PROBABLE DEATHS, PER CDC

A confirmed case or death is defined by meeting confirmatory laboratory evidence for COVID-19.

A probable case or death is defined by one of the following: Meeting clinical criteria AND epidemiologic evidence with no confirmatory laboratory testing performed for COVID-19. Meeting presumptive laboratory evidence AND either clinical criteria OR epidemiologic evidence. Meeting vital records criteria with no confirmatory laboratory testing performed for COVID19

This “A CLOSER LOOK” is a continuation of KNWA/FOX24’s tracking of 2020 COVID-19 deaths in the Natural State.

Not all the COVID-19 deaths listed are from Arkansas, there are cases where neighboring states may have sent patients here. If they die here, the person is counted as an Arkansas death by the county coroner. When possible, background information is added to those who died.

COVID-19 DEATHS 2021