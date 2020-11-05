A CLOSER LOOK: Arkansas overpays $3M in unemployment benefits during COVID-19

"I feel like a criminal having to collect unemployment, that's how the system makes me feel"

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Thousands of Arkansans have been overpaid unemployment benefits, according to the Division of Workforce Services (DWS).

“In the third quarter of 2020, we detected and established 4,650 overpayments totaling $3,209,859,” according to DWS Communications Director Zoe Calkins.

3rd quarter: July 1 to September 30

4th quarter: October 1 to December 31

During the same period, the state collected $1,366,784.69, according to Calkins. This amount reflects voluntary and involuntary repayments and includes: offset of benefits, garnishments, court-ordered payments, intercept of federal and state tax refunds, according to DWS.

Currently, the state does not have data on Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) overpayments — if any.

The PUA is a temporary federal program created through the CARES Act. It was signed into law on March 27, 2020, by President Trump. It provided up to 39 weeks of unemployment payments. PUA is the same program that offered an additional $600 weekly benefit for those who qualified. Also, as part of the CARES Act, Congress added 13 weeks of additional benefits called Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC). That program is set to expire at the end of the year, as is the PUA program.

To be clear, not all of the overpayments were from the 3rd quarter.

“Recoveries made during this quarter can be related to overpayments that were found in previous quarters,” said Calkins. “Likewise, overpayments identified during this quarter may be recovered in future quarters.”

Calkins said there are several thousands of investigations, in several stages of completion, at any point in time.

If an overpayment debt has been determined the state has ways to legally collect the funds.

The intercept of state and federal income tax refunds

Monthly billing and payment arrangements

An offset of unemployment benefits from Arkansas and other states

Garnishments

Criminal and Civil Actions

Filing of liens to secure collection

Calkins said it is important to note the difference between “identity theft fraud overpayments” and “non-fraud overpayments” on a legitimate unemployment insurance (UI) claim.

If an overpayment is caused by fraud, the DWS can use the criminal process for repayment, and interest is charged at the rate of 10% per year. No interest is charged on non-fraud overpayments (Non-fraud overpayments would result either when payments are made by mistake by DWS or by mistake of the claimant and then reported to DWS).

Arkansas is not alone in overpayments. North Carolina, North Dakota, Louisiana, Ohio, Texas are a few of the states asking for refunds for overpayments, according to government agencies in those states.

Arkansas’ labor force is 1.3 million, with 1.2 million employed, according to the state’s Division of Workforce Services (ADWS). The state’s population is a bit more than 3 million, according to census bureau data from 2010.

The state’s unemployment rate is 7.3%, the national average is 7.9%, as of September 2020 ADWS labor statistics reports.

1 WOMAN’S UNEMPLOYMENT STORY