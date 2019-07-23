A CLOSER LOOK: Arkansas stars look to shine at 2020 Summer Olympics

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — The 2020 Summer Olympics are coming to Tokyo next summer, and Arkansas stars plan to compete.

Four athletes who either went to the University of Arkansas or grew up in the Natural State will try out for the Summer Games.

Sandi Morris, a University of Arkansas alumnus who won a silver medal for pole vaulting in the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, will try out for the Olympics in Tokyo.

Morris had an illustrious tenure as a pole vaulter for the University of Arkansas from 2013 to 2014.

During her collegiate career, Morris amassed many accolades, including becoming a four-time First Team All-American, three-time SEC champion, 2015 NCAA indoor champion and 2015 NCAA outdoor runner-up.

Lexi Jacobus also competed in the 2016 Olympics and she currently pole vaults for the University of Arkansas. Jacobus is looking to return to the Olympics in 2020.

Jacobus, who is going into her senior year, is a U.S. Olympics Trials bronze medalist, three-time NCAA champion, six-time First Team All-American, two-time NCAA South Central Region Field Athlete of the Year, four-time SEC champion, two-time SEC Freshman Field Athlete of the Year and six-time All-SEC.

Tori Hoggard is also a U of A pole vaulter with her heart set on the 2020 Olympic Games.

Hoggard, is a four-time First Team All-American, two time Outdoor Second Team All-American, SEC indoor champion and six time All-SEC. She is going into her senior year.

Jacobus and Hoggard are both Cabot natives.

Jeff Henderson, an Olympian who won the gold medal for the long jump in the 2016 Olympics, did not go to the University of Arkansas, but he grew up in McAlmont and won the long jump at the 2007 Arkansas Activities AssociationClass 6A state high school track and field championships.

Henderson will seek to claim a second gold medal at the 2020 Olympics. He also has a 2015 Pan American Games gold medal on his resume.

Numerous University of Arkansas athletes have won gold medals at the Olympics, including Mike Conley in 1992, Joe Kleine in 1984, Veronica Campbell-Brown in 2000, 2004, 2008 and 2012 for Jamaica and Omar McLeod in 2016 for Jamaica, according to Kyle Parkinson with the U of A’s Athletics Department.