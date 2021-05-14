A CLOSER LOOK: Arrest warrant out for Quinton Martin; Mauricio Torres’ stepson

GREENE COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Quinton Martin, 25, is wanted by authorities in Greene County for drug possession and resisting arrest.

A bench warrant was signed and issued in April, and filed by the Greene County Circuit Court on Monday, May 10, 2021, according to court documents.

Mauricio Torres, who has been twice convicted of capital murder and granted a third trial, is Martin’s step-dad.

In March 2020, on the first day of Torres’ sentencing phase hearing, Martin was brought shackled, wearing prison attire, to the Benton County District II Courthouse to testify on behalf of the prosecution.

A mistrial was declared when Martin jumped out of the witness box while testifying and attempted to attack Torres.

Martin has broken the law several times and has spent time in Arkansas county jails and prisons.

In 2015, Martin was arrested for breaking and entering, and theft in Greene County. Martin was 20 years old.

At age 22, he and three others were arrested by the Greene County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) for possession of crystal methamphetamine.

As of March 2018, he served state prison time at the Ouachita River Unit and was transferred to the Tucker Unit later that month. He also spent time at Varner Supermax and was out of custody by September 2020, according to the Arkansas Department of Corrections (ADC) Communications Director Cindy Murphy.

On January 9, 2020, while serving time at the ADC’s Tucker Unit, Martin, 24, was charged with first-degree battery involving the beating of an inmate.

During an internal investigation, the victim said, “he suffered a skull fracture, bleeding on the brain, and a neck fracture.” This case will be tried on November 4, 2021.

Martin paid a $75,000 bond and got out of jail on a first-degree battery offense in Jefferson County on January 29, 2021. The court document is stamped February 3, 2021.

On March 14, 2021, GCSO deputies went to a house on Greene Road and gathered information about a report of a man who had been beaten. The man was airlifted to a Jonesboro hospital and underwent surgery the next day in connection to injuries sustained with the beating.

Five days later, the GCSO Criminal Division interviewed the victim. He said he was a member of the White Arian Resistance (WAR) and was at that location for a “bonfire.” He said he was called to the back of the residence and was attacked by several other members, and identified Quinton Martin as one of the guys who attacked him and his girlfriend.

Martin was charged with second-degree battery on March 22, 2021. The document was filed with the Greene County Circuit Court on May 10.

Mid-day on March 31, 2021, U.S. Marshals contacted a GCSO Deputy Captain about an active felony warrant from their jurisdiction. The Captain and two U.S. Marshals went to the 600-block of 5th Street in Paragould. Authorities made contact with Martin who they said tried to run away.

The U.S. Marshals TASED him and finally placed him in handcuffs. Martin was found to be in possession of what appeared to be meth and a syringe with a needle, according to the U.S. Marshal. Martin was taken to the Greene County jail and bonded out April 1 on the warrant for which he was arrested. Martin was charged on April 2 for drug possession/paraphernalia and resisting arrest, per court documents and there is an active warrant for his (re)arrest in this case.

MARTIN FAMILY BACKGROUND

Martin’s girlfriend paid the bond amount for him in January 2021. On the bail document, he listed his paternal grandmother’s address in Paragould — Christine Martin. Christine’s son married Cathy Martin in the 1990s and they raised three boys, Nicholas, Quinton, and Spencer. While married, Cathy also had a daughter from another man.

Cathy maintained custody of her children upon divorcing her first husband and began seeing Mauricio Torres.

Isaiah Torres.

According to Christine Martin, before Cathy and Mauricio were married they had two children, but the state took custody of the children due to abuse when they lived in Jonesboro.

“After that, they married in 2002 and moved to another city in Arkansas.”

Eventually, the grandmother adopted the three Martin boys.

“When we were going to trial and trying to get the boys, they were in foster care and bouncing around everywhere,” said Christine.

While married, Cathy and Mauricio had at least three children, two daughters, and a son. It’s their six-year-old son, Isaiah, who was killed in 2015.

Cathy is serving a life sentence with no parole in Isaiah’s death. She is at a women’s prison in Newport, Arkansas.

Cathy L. Torres. McPherson Unit. Newport, AR.

NICK MARTIN

“With me personally. I’m in rehab because of all this situation,” said Quinton’s older brother, Nick, now in his late 20s. He admits to using drugs and just wanting to be numb to everything. He’s on his road to recovery and learning to let go of the past, he said in a recent phone interview with KNWA/FOX24.

“I had my run-ins with the law. I was locked-up during the first trial on drug charges,” said Nick. “I’m starting to get my life back in order.”

As for Quinton, his older brother figures he’s going to do what he wants to do.

Nick’s message to Quinton is simple. “I love you. I know you looked up to me, and I didn’t set the best example, but I want you to follow the example I’m setting now. I encourage it.”

As for the grandmother, Christine, it saddens her about Isaiah’s death. “We didn’t have a chance to get the little boy and adopt him. It bothers me a lot because I know what these boys have been through.”