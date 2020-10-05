A CLOSER LOOK: Capital murder suspect Travis Trustin — arrests over the years

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fayetteville man involved in a fatal shooting and failed burglary is being denied bond due to the capital murder charge.

Travis Nole Trustin, 24, made his first court appearance on Monday, October 5, and his arraignment is November 6th in Washington County.

On Saturday, October 3, Trustin was arrested for Capital Murder, Aggravated Residential Burglary, and Kidnapping. Formal charges have not been filed yet, according to Washington County’s 4th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney Matthew Durrett.

Trustin is accused of entering a home on West Cornerstone in a failed burglary attempt. The victim, Chase Reel, 21, from Fayetteville, later entered his home and Trustin shot and killed him, according to the arrest report.

Over the years, Travis Nole Trustin has had quite a few run-ins with the law beginning in 2014.

In Washington County, Trustin currently has three cases pending. A probation violation for drug/paraphernalia change and theft by receiving. Both the revocation and the new charge are set for a hearing on March 11, 2021. The court date has been rescheduled due to COVID-19, according to court documents.

TRAVIS NOLE TRUSTIN ARREST TIMELINE

Mason City, Iowa. Cerro Gordo County Jail. Travis Nole Trustin booking photo. He was jailed Oct. 7, 2014, for armed with intent, harassment, and assault causing bodily injury, according to court documents.

MARCH 21, 2016: Trustin, 20, was incarcerated at the Iowa State Prison for an aggravated misdemeanor, and then possession of contraband in a correctional facility. His scheduled release date was April 10, 2018.

JUNE 5, 2019: Sued by his Fayetteville landlord for failure to pay rent and other fines. The judgment was issued against Trustin for more than $3,000 by the court in Washington County.

JULY 1, 2019: Protection order issued by the court on behalf of a Fayetteville woman. This case is now closed.

JULY 3, 2019: On Wednesday, Trustin was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor third-degree battery by Fayetteville police. His bond was set at $1,695.

WCDC booking photo July 3, 2019, Travis Nole Trustin.

JULY 31, 2019: Charged with two felony counts of methamphetamine possession/paraphernalia, less than two grams of meth. He entered a guilty plea on AUGUST 19, 2019, and was given 48-month supervised probation.

OCTOBER 1, 2019: A couple of months later he’s arrested and charged for theft by receiving. He violated the probation when he was caught with a weapon, drug, fleeing, and failing to report to the probation office as required, per a court order.

WCDC booking photo for Travis Nole Trustin. 10/1/2019. Trustin, then 23, lived on School Avenue in Fayetteville. He was arrested in connection with theft by receiving and was held in the Washington County Detention Center on a $2,500 bond, according to court documents.

NOVEMBER 6, 2019. Trustin signed a “conditions of probation” document for the guilty pleas he previously entered. this is a four-year probation requirement. Special conditions included entering a substance abuse treatment program, submit a DNA sample, remain on good behavior, and “commit no new violations of the law. IF he violates the conditions the court could impose an 18-year prison sentence and a fine of up to $20,000.

DECEMBER 20, 2019: The AUGUST 19, 2019, the case is reopened and the “felony theft by receiving” charge is now added to the two previous felonies. COVID-19 has caused this case to be delayed and is rescheduled to be heard on MARCH 11, 2021.

DECEMBER 26, 2019: One felony charge for being in possession of “two cut straws and a plastic baggie, all containing methamphetamine residue (the incident happened on December 8, 2019, in Fayetteville),” according to a December 26th statement from 4th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney Matthew Durrett. This case is rescheduled to MARCH 11, 2021, the delay is due to COVID-19.

MAY 20, 2020: Booked at the Carroll County Jail in Eureka Springs for failure to appear on possession of drug paraphernalia/drug possession and obstructing government operations.