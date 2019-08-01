A CLOSER LOOK: Car break-ins frequent, but preventable

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA) — Plenty of vehicle break-ins occur across Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley, but you don’t have to become a victim.

Several thefts happened over night in Van Buren, and it was a kind of theft that’s been seen countless times in communities across the region.

“They’re getting into unlocked cars,” said Lt. Steve Weaver of the Van Buren Police Department. “It’s pretty common. Every few weeks we have some in neighborhoods. It’s usually concentrated to one neighborhood each time.”

Thieves roving neighborhoods in search of unlocked cars is just one of the many types of thefts that affect local residents.

“Just for the month of July we have 70 reported thefts,” Weaver said. “That’s anything from stuff getting stolen from cars, stuff getting stolen from houses.”

Each year the Fayetteville Police Department investigates a slew of thefts. In 2016, Fayetteville police received 1,106 breaking or entering reports and 1,027 burglary reports. In 2017, they received 1,345 breaking or entering reports and 961 burglary reports. In 2018, they received 1,006 breaking or entering reports and 890 burglary reports, according to a yearly incident count summary provided by Fayetteville police.

“Based on my experience, most thefts come from breaking or entering into vehicles,” said Sgt. Tony Murphy, public information officer for Fayetteville police. “Most the time people leave their cars unlocked and criminals take advantage of that. Citizens also leave very valuable items inside their vehicles which make this crime of opportunity even more inviting.”

Joseph Ferguson, 36, was arrested in Fayetteville Wednesday, accused of seven counts of breaking or entering into a vehicle and residential burglary. Ferguson is suspected of stealing items with a combined value of over $25,000.

In one of the incidents Ferguson is suspected of, he is accused of riding a stolen bicycle to a home where a garage door was open. Ferguson went into the garage and got into a vehicle with an open convertible top and stole a $5,000 luggage tote that contained a $15,000 vintage diamond ring and a $1,300 Apple iPad Pro, according to a police report.

Rogers has also seen its share of car break-ins. In 2017, Rogers police responded to 395 reports of breaking or entering into a vehicle. In 2018, they received 340 reports of breaking or entering into a vehicle, according to Keith Foster, public information officer for the Rogers Police Department.

Car break-in culprits usually target unlocked vehicles, Foster said.

Breaking or entering, shoplifting and misdemeanor theft is the most frequent kinds of theft that occur in Rogers, and the Police Department averages one or two calls of each a day, according to Foster.

“For a city that is probably close to 65,000 people, those are really small numbers,” Foster said. “Don’t get me wrong, I am not minimizing theft, and for those who have had property stolen it can be horrible, but overall those are low numbers.”

Car break-ins most frequently occur during warm weather, Murphy said.

“Obviously people are out walking around later at night. We will also see burglaries over spring break or other times of year when the U of A students leave their apartments unattended,” Murphy said.

Weaver, Murphy and Foster advise community members to not leave valuables inside their vehicle and to always lock their vehicle’s doors.

“A simple technique like Hide-Lock-Take (hide your valuable, lock your car, take your keys and valuables inside) can help,” Foster said.