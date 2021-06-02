A CLOSER LOOK: co-workers remember Amber Dunigan; her death is under investigation

"She was a bookworm, lover of British TV, and loved taking care of her clients"

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — On Friday, May 28, it’s not clear why Amber Dunigan was out late at night.

She was in the vicinity of her Fayetteville home when she was found dead inside a parked car alongside Arkansas Highway 16, according to the Arkansas State Police.

The mom, 36, is missed by her many co-workers at the Supercuts hair salon.

She worked there for two years and was promoted to manager.

Amber was one of the kindest souls you could ever meet. She never had a bad thing to say about anyone. She was a very positive person, that always had a smile on her face. She was a great mama. Her son was the love of her life. She was a very hard-working, loyal, honest, and motivated employee. She was willing to help every salon when they needed it and strived to make her salons and staff the best. In the two years she worked for Supercuts she quickly moved up to MIT (manager in training), then manager, and finally the manager of two salons. She loved her staff and her job. Amber will be missed by so many. Our Supercuts family is heartbroken over this tragedy and pray for justice for her and her family. Joy Huffaker, Supercuts General Manager

For Supercuts Manager Tara Wheeler, it is hard for her to remember not only a co-worker but her friend. You can hear in her voice as she tried to hold back the tears in describing Dunigan. They worked together, and Wheeler trained her for some aspects of the job.

“It’s hit everybody pretty hard. We kind of have to keep our minds busy for the time being. Just to keep ourselves going and kind of keep in good spirits,” said Wheeler, “because that is what she would want us to be, is in good spirit, and not crying all the time for her.”

The former stay-at-home mom was ready to get to work once her child started school.

Dunigan has family who live in Texas, they too, are worried, and don’t know what to believe about her death, according to an email sent to KNWA/FOX24.

Dunigan leaves behind her son and husband, Jason Dunigan.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the suspected homicide.

Her body was taken to the state crime lab to try and determine the cause of death.