A CLOSER LOOK: COVID-19 and prisons — deaths, contraband, vacancies

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Department of Corrections (ADC) has had more than 9,000 cumulative COVID-19 cases among inmates and staff since the beginning of the pandemic in mid-March, according to the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH).

The ADC reported its most recent inmate death on Wednesday, September 23, happened at Baptist Medical Center in Little Rock. The Pine Bluff Unit inmate “was undergoing treatment for COVID-related symptoms,” according to ADC. He was in his mid-80s.

The ADC reports more than 6,000 COVID recoveries.

POSITIVE INMATE LOCATIONS

Benton Work Release

Central Arkansas Community Correction Ctr.

Cummins

Ester

Grimes

McPherson

Maximum Security Unit

Omega

Ouachita River Correctional

Pine Bluff Unit

Varner

Wrightsville facilities

The pandemic has forced the continued suspension of inmate visitations at all state prisons and community correction centers at least through October 1, according to ADC.

EFFORT TO CURB ILLEGAL CELLPHONES AT CORRECTIONAL FACILITIES

ADC Secretary Solomon Graves appreciated a letter Arkansas Senators Tom Cotton and John Boozman sent on September 17 to the Federal Communications Commission about the “widespread use” of cell phones in prisons.

“Additional action to curb the use of contraband cellphones in correctional facilities is overdue. At stake is the safety of the 6,000 brave men and women who make up the Arkansas Department of Corrections family. We see every day the dangerous ramifications of inmates using contraband cellphones to conduct illegal activities and engage in extortion and fraud schemes from inside the walls of our units. Already this year, the Department has confiscated over 900 contraband cellphones. We cannot allow inmates to continue to victimize the public from their cells with cellphones. Arkansas families should not have to endure seeing social media posts and texts from inmates who have been convicted of perpetrating crimes against them.” ADC Solomon Graves



More than 7,000 contraband cellphones have been confiscated since April 2017 (ADC, source).

According to the ADC release, Graves would like for the FCC to address the following:

Remove legal hurdles that require phone carriers to obtain court orders before disabling contraband cellphones. Wireless carriers should be required to immediately disable a cellphone device when authorities identify a contraband device

Support the use of geofencing, quiet zones, network-based solutions, and beacon technology

Expand studies on how prisons can safely use jammers and micro-jammers, including the creation of regulatory guardrails that would assure this technology is strictly limited to a facility’s boundaries

Change licensing and authorization processes to allow wireless carriers to voluntarily block their own signals and comply with federal law

PANDEMIC AND ADC JOB VACANCIES

The state’s prison population has decreased, mainly due to COVID-19, but job vacancies at the corrections division have increased since December 2019.

ADC has 889 vacancies according to the Secretary’s July report (which has June data) and there were 604 vacancies in December 2019.

ADC December 2019 to July 2020 Secretary’s Board Report data

ADC ADDRESSES VACANCIES

The pandemic unemployment benefits made it more lucrative for a potential applicant to stay at home

DOCs nationally have seen difficulty recruiting during the pandemic. Our biggest hiring periods are normally in the summer months

Routine terminations have not been offset with new hires

We have been unable to attend or present recruitment events

COVID-19 continues to impact the entire Natural State.

Twenty more deaths were reported on Wednesday for a cumulative total of 1,079. This number does not include at least 135 “probable deaths” as a result of COVID.

There have been 77,963 cumulative cases with more than 67,500 recoveries, according to ADH.

