A CLOSER LOOK: COVID-19 deaths/cases continue to impact nursing homes

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — There have been 674 nursing home deaths in Arkansas related to COVID-19, and more than 7,400 cumulative cases since mid-March, according to the Arkansas Department of Health’s report from October 23.

NEW NURSING HOME DEATHS 10/23

Apple Creek Health & Rehab, Benton County: 1 death

Arkansas Nursing & Rehab, Miller County. 1 death

Avenir Memory Care at Little Rock, Pulaski. 1 death (2 total)

Bradford House Nursing & Rehab., Benton County. 1 death

Elmcroft of Mountain Home-ALF, Baxter County. 2 deaths

Heritage Square Healthcare Center, Mississippi County. 8 deaths (12 total)

Primrose Retirement Community of Rogers, Benton County. 1 death

River Ridge Rehab & Care Center, Cross County. 8 deaths

Siloam Healthcare/Siloam Springs Nursing & Rehab., Benton County. 9 deaths (11 total)

Somerset Senior Living at Canyon Springs, Garland. 1 death

Somerset Senior Living at Mount Vista, Boone County. 1 death

Stonebridge of Conway-ALF, Faulkner County, 4 deaths

The Springs of Magnolia, Columbia County. 6 deaths (10 total)

The Village at Valley Ranch, Pulaski County. 1 death (4 total)

Woodbriar Nursing Home, Poinsett County. 1 death

*Note: Deaths on this list total 46, ADH has 44 deaths.

Positive COVID-19 cases among staff and residents spiked in nurshing homes.

As of October 21, Centerton’s Apple Creek Health & Rehabilitation has 60 active cases, 42 are residents and 18 are employees.

Bradford House Nursing & Rehabilitation in Bentonville has 55 active cases. Thirty-one are residents as of October 21, and 24 staff as of October 19.

More than 50 active cases among residents and employees are at Crestpark of Dewitt since mid-October, 29 are residents.

Lawrence Hall Health & Rehabilitation in Walnut Ridge has 149 active cases, 97 are residents. The outbreak there began in mid-October.

Mountain Meadows Health & Rehabilitation in Batesville has 85 active residents and staff as of mid-October. Sixty-seven are residents.

There are 62 active cases Pink Bud Home for the Golden Years in Greenwood as of mid-October. Thirty-eight are residents and 24 are employees.

Jonesboro’s Ridgecrest Health & Rehabilitation has 65 COVID-19 cases. There are 38 residents infected as of mid-October.

In Benton County, Springdale Health & Rehabilitation has 57 residents active with COVID-19 as of October 5.

As of October 20, 56 residents and employees are active with the virus at The Pines Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Hot Springs.

Forty-seven residents and 17 employees are infected at The Waters of North Little Rock as of October 15.

Woodbriar Nursing Home in Poinsett County has 76 active COVID-19 cases. As of October 16, 54 residents and 22 staff were infected.