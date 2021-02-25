A CLOSER LOOK: COVID-19 nursing home deaths drop; ADH reports 2 for the week of 2/22

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Fifteen deaths were reported at nursing homes across Arkansas, February 16, and two the following week, according to the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH).

The deaths have plummeted in the last three weeks, and it appears that’s because nursing home residents were the first to be vaccinated since they were in the state’s priority group.

In early February the Arkansas Health Care Association (AHCA) Executive Director Rachel Bunch said, “Every licensed long-term care facility was offered at least first doses, and many also had second doses, in January.”

The state has a total of 415 long-term care facilities, 226 are licensed nursing homes, according to ACHA/ADH.

From Jan. 4, 2021, through Feb. 22, 2021, there have been 367 nursing home deaths. Sixty-nine deaths happened from Feb. 8 – 22. (Source: ADH data)

There have been a total of 1,970 COVID-19-related deaths since March 2020, according to the ADH.

Briarwood Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Pulaski County was the first nursing home to report a COVID-19 death on March 30.

ADH NEW NURSING HOME DEATHS 2/16

Bear Creek Health Care, Sevier County: 2 deaths (5 total)

Highland Healthcare & Rehab., Benton County: 4 deaths (NOTE: These deaths were on a different ADH report, not on its weekly report).

Jamestown Nursing & Rehab., Benton County: 4 deaths (28 total)

Maple Healthcare, Prairie County: 6 deaths (9 total)

Rogers Health & Rehab. Ctr., Benton County: 1 death (12 total)

A total of 17 deaths are on this list. ADH reported 15 expired residents.

ADH NEW NURSING HOME DEATHS 2/22