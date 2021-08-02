A CLOSER LOOK: COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy, myths & FDA approval

Vials with covid-19 coronavirus vaccine on laboratory table ready to be distributed for prevention of infection with this virus. Getty Images.

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — The current COVID-19 vaccines used in the United States are authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) under an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA), but not directly by the FDA — this is one reason some Arkansans aren’t getting the shot, below are some other reasons.

COVID-19 vaccine myths, per the American Academy of Family Physicians:

The vaccines were developed too fast to be safe: The technology used to develop the new mRNA COVID-19 vaccines isn’t new. It’s been studied and used for cancer research, and the original research on messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccines is decades old. The other vaccine platform uses a weakened adenovirus, which has been studied extensively for other vaccines.

FDA drug 12-step approval process, 4 phases

Drug sponsor’s discovery and screening phase: Sponsor develops a new drug and seeks FDA approval for sale in the U.S. 1. Sponsor tests drug on animals for toxicity. 2. The sponsor submits an Investigational New Drug (IND) application to the DFDA based on testing results. This includes the drug’s composition, manufacturing and develops a plant for human testing.

Drug sponsor’s clinical studies/trials: 3. Phase 1, 20-80 is the typical number of healthy volunteers use. The goal is to determine what the drug’s most request side effects are and, often, how the drug is metabolized and excreted. 4. Phase 2, 100’s. The typical number of patients used and it’s to emphasize effectiveness. The goal is to get preliminary data if the drug works in people who have a certain disease or condition. Safety continues to be evaluated and short-term side-effects are studied. 5. Phase 3, 1000’s is the typical number of patients used in this phase. The studies gather more information about safety and effectiveness, study different populations and dosages, and uses the drug in combination with other drugs.

FDA’s New Drug Application (NDA) review: 6. Review meeting. The FDA meets with a drug sponsor before submission of an NDA. 7. NDA application: The drug sponsor formally asks FDA to approve a drug for marketing in the U.S. by submitting an NDA. The NDA includes all animal/human data, how the drug behaves in the body, and how it is manufactured. 8-9. Application reviewed: After the NDA is received, the FDA has 60 days to decide whether to file it so it can be reviewed. If the FDA files the NDA, the FDA review team is assigned to evaluate the sponsor’s research on the drug’s safety and effectiveness. 10. Drug labeling: The FDA reviews the drug’s professional labeling and assures appropriate information is communicated to health care professionals and consumers. 11. Facility inspection: The FDA inspects the facility where the drug will be manufactured. 12. FDA drug approval: The FDA reviewers will approve the application or issues a response letter.

The FDA’s post-approval risk assessment systems. This is Phase 4, once the FDA approves a drug, the post-marketing monitoring state begins. The sponsor (usually the manufacturer) is required to submit periodic safety updates to the FDA.

FDA’s COVID-19 vaccine EUAs approval timeline

December 11, 2020, EUA issued for the use of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine

December 18, 2020, EUA issued for the use of the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine

February 27, 2021, EUA issued for the use of the Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine

Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna have submitted for full FDA approval and Janssen is expected to follow.

Each vaccine is unique when it comes to the review process for FDA approval. The top priority is that the vaccine is safe and effective, according to the FDA, and is “critical to ensuring that the FDA’s rigorous standards are met.”

For the vaccines to get FDA approval may help regarding vaccine hesitancy, but that is not expected for months, according to FDA statements to media outlets.

Pfizer has announcedExternal Link Disclaimer, the FDA has formally accepted the company’s Biologics License Application (BLA) requesting licensure (approval) of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine for the prevention of COVID-19 in individuals 16 years of age and older and has granted the application priority review. Currently, the vaccine is authorized for emergency use to prevent COVID-19 in individuals ages 12 and older. The Prescription Drug User Fee (PDUFA) Goal Date of January 2022 reflects the PDUFA deadline for Priority Review and does not mean approval will not happen before that time. Quite to the contrary, the review of this BLA has been ongoing, is among the highest priorities of the agency, and the agency intends to complete the review far in advance of the PDUFA Goal Date. FDA July 16 COVID-19 update

COVID-19 AND THE CDC

Some fully vaccinated people are getting sick or may have mild COVID-19 symptoms, and the shot helps reduce the severity of the disease, according to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).

Last week, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said “we feel like we have to act” when she announced revised guidelines for wearing masks: fully vaccinated people should wear a mask in certain settings and (everyone) in K-12 schools.

“This weighs heavily on me,” said Dr. Walensky. “People are tired, frustrated, [there are] mental health challenges … it’s is not a welcome piece of news that masking is going to be a part of life after getting vaccinated.”

The CDC recommended getting vaccinated before COVID-19 mutates, should that happen then this current set of vaccines may not be as effective in protecting people.

The Kaiser Family Foundation (KFF) looked at websites and official state sources of all 50 states and D.C. for data on the COVID-19 breakthrough cases — those are cases where fully vaccinated people get infected, and some are hospitalized or have died, which is known to happen since vaccines are not 100% effective. Here are some discoveries by KFF.

The CDC reported as of July 19, 2021, of 5,601 hospitalized breakthrough cases, 27% were asymptomatic or not related to COVID-19. Of 1,141 fatal cases, 26% were asymptomatic or not related to COVID-19.

Twenty-five states reported some data breakthrough cases, 19 on hospitalizations and deaths.

Fifteen states regularly updated data usually on a weekly basis.

Data from the 15 states indicated breakthrough cases, hospitalizations, and deaths are extremely rare among those who are fully COVID-19 vaccinated.

Arkansas’ hospitalization rate among fully vaccinated people with COVID-19 was .06% (note: hospitalization may or may not have been dued to COVID-19).

Arkansas’ death rates among fully vaccinated people was .01%. (note: hospitalizatoin may or may not have been due to COVID-19).

NOTE: *Where states did not specify the start of their collection periods of COVID-19 breakthrough event data, we assumed start date of January 1, 2021. **In some cases, it is not possible to determine whether hospitalization or death of a vaccinated individual with COVID-19 was due to COVID-19. States that are greyed out either do not provide COVID-19 breakthrough data or have not collected data for longer than one month, such as in the case of SC. “N/A” refers to data that is either not applicable (for states not reporting breakthrough data) or missing data. Many states only include data on state residents. For some states, breakthrough data after May 1, 2021, only includes data on breakthrough hospitalizations and deaths. For AR, data was obtained through personal communication with state officials. Hospitalization data were not available for the full observation period of AR’s data, thus, the previous week’s hospitalization totals were used to estimate the last week of missing data.SOURCE: KFF analysis of State-Level Data; Johns Hopkins University; U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

In Arkansas, there are 587 COVID-19 pediatric new cases from Friday, July 30 to Monday, August 2. People between the ages of 25 to 34 have the most cases at 860, according to the ADH.

Statewide, the Hospital Association shows a total of 416 COVID-19 patients in ICU, and 43% are in the Metro region (Pulaski County). Overall, the Metro region has the most COVID-19 admissions (381) with 181 in ICU and 105 patients on ventilators.

ADH map.

Arkansas has 7 hospital regions, here are the COVID-19 numbers, per the ADH website.

SOUTHEAST

Total Staff Bed Capacity: 452

Max Flex Bed Capacity: 592

COVID-19 Positive Admissions: 54

COVID-19 Positive Admissions in ICU: 15

COVID-19 Positive Admissions on Ventilators: 4

SOUTHWEST

Total Staff Bed Capacity: 1,137

Max Flex Bed Capacity: 1,078

COVID-19 Positive Admissions: 180

COVID-19 Positive Admissions in ICU: 64

COVID-19 Positive Admissions on Ventilators: 35

METRO

Total Staff Bed Capacity: 3,304

Max Flex Bed Capacity: 4,368

COVID-19 Positive Admissions: 381

COVID-19 Positive Admissions in ICU: 181

COVID-19 Positive Admissions on Ventilators: 105

NORTHEAST

Total Staff Bed Capacity: 1,002

Max Flex Bed Capacity: 1,504

COVID-19 Positive Admissions: 134

COVID-19 Positive Admissions in ICU: 38

COVID-19 Positive Admissions on Ventilators: 20

NORTH CENTRAL

Total Staff Bed Capacity: 580

Max Flex Bed Capacity: 865

COVID-19 Positive Admissions: 111

COVID-19 Positive Admissions in ICU: 23

COVID-19 Positive Admissions on Ventilators: 11

ARKANSAS VALLEY

Total Staff Bed Capacity: 1,175

Max Flex Bed Capacity: 1,388

COVID-19 Positive Admissions: 98

COVID-19 Positive Admissions in ICU: 27

COVID-19 Positive Admissions on Ventilators: 18

NORTHWEST

Total Staff Bed Capacity: 1,187

Max Flex Bed Capacity: 1,627

COVID-19 Positive Admissions: 181

COVID-19 Positive Admissions in ICU: 68

COVID-19 Positive Admissions on Ventilators: 42