A CLOSER LOOK: COVID continues to linger; hospitalizations and cases spike in Arkansas

"It's not over and people need to get vaccinated," said 1 local resident.

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) classifies some COVID-19 mutations as variants of concern (VOC), which have “the potential to spread more easily and quickly than other variants.”

There are several variants globally, including the B.1.617.2 (Delta). Seventy-seven countries and the United Kingdom have reported Delta as a VOC — because it spreads from person-to-person more easily than other variants and it may be more severe, according to the CDC.

Arkansas has sequenced 32 Delta cases as of June 19, according to the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH).

Nationally, more than 4,000 fully vaccinated people have been hospitalized or died from COVID-19 as of Monday, June 21, according to the CDC.

In the United States, 321 million vaccine doses have been given and 46% of the population is fully vaccinated. There have been a total of 600,442 deaths.

In Arkansas, 2.26 million have been given, nearly 1 million are fully vaccinated — about 34% of the population — and 1.2 million have received one dose. There have been nearly 6,000 total deaths.

The above vaccine data is a compilation aggregated from the CDC and government health authorities.

The ADH report shows Pulaski, Benton, and Washington Counties have the highest cumulative case count and confirmed deaths: Pulaski 34,906/580, Benton 22,298/313, and Washington 23,749/252.

LONOKE COVID-19, A MOM’S DEATH

A Lonoke woman — wife, mom, and caregiver — died from COVID-19 on Friday morning, June 25, 2021. For three weeks, the 39-year-old woman was hospitalized in ICU and on a ventilator. Her family believes she got the disease while working as a caregiver for an elderly person. Her family said she took extra precautions to keep from getting infected, such as wearing gloves and a mask.