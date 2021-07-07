A CLOSER LOOK: don’t let ‘ticks’ ruin your summer

This female lone star tick, or Amblyomma americanum, was collected in Maryland. Lone star ticks can transmit the pathogens that cause diseases such as ehrlichiosis and Southern tick-associated rash illness, or STARI. Bites from juvenile lone star ticks have been associated with alpha-gal syndrome, which causes a rare allergy to a component of red meat. Credit: NIAID (Photo by: IMAGE POINT FR/NIH/NIAID/BSIP //Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — The Natural State has at least a half-dozen tick-borne diseases.

Alpha-gal (AGS) is a sugar molecule found in most mammals and is not normally found in fish, reptiles, birds, or people, according to the CDC. However, there is evidence that the alpha-gal molecule is found in the saliva of certain types of ticks. More research needs to be done, but there is evidence that AGS can be triggered by the bite of a lone star or black-legged tick. The AGS syndrome may happen after people eat red meat or are exposed to products that have AGS.

Alpha-gal (AGS) symptoms include rash, hives, nausea or vomiting, difficulty breathing, drop in blood pressure, dizziness or faintness, severe stomach pain. Symptoms appear 3-6 hours after eating meat or exposure to products containing, for example, gelatin-coated medications. (Source: CDC).

The American dog tick, named because it prefers to feed on dogs, is a carrier of bacteria that causes Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever. It is also known as the wood tick and is out usually during spring and early summer. The brown dog tick, found in the southwest U.S. and along the U.S.-Mexico border, is also a carrier of Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever. This illness is the most frequently reported tick-borne disease in Arkansas.

Child’s right hand and wrist displaying the characteristic spotted rash of Rocky Mountain spotted fever. Rocky Mountain spotted fever is the most severe and most frequently reported rickettsial illness in the U.S. The disease is caused by Rickettsia rickettsii, a species of bacteria that is spread to humans by ixodid (hard) ticks. Image courtesy CDC. 1990.

Q & A with State Public Health Veterinarian Dr. Laura Rothfeldt

Three most popular ticks in the Natural State? The lone star tick is what’s seen most often in Arkansas, probably 90%. It covers the entire southeast and is encroaching into New England and the Atlantic seaboard. The second most popular is the American dog tick and tied is the Gulf Coast tick. Even though Arkansas is not along the Gulf, people may get confused by its name.

Do all states have ticks? Yes. All states have some type of ticks — there is no tick-free state.

Are ticks seasonal and does humidity or drought play a role in an increase/decrease of ticks? They are seasonal in Arkansas. The lone star tick is usually from April to October and can vary. But, it’s a summertime tick problem. In the northwest and upper midwest, the deer tick is more fall to winter — a seasonal distribution. They do like humidity and tend to dry out quickly in drought-like conditions. Ticks can tolerate heat. For example, in Arizona, the brown dog tick feeds mainly on dogs, so there are ticks that adapt to weather conditions. This tick will live in cement cracks, different housing, and woodpiles.

How does a person avoid ticks, other than the obvious, don’t go outside? You’ll want to walk on a clear path or the center of a trail. Avoid debris in wooded areas because that is where ticks can be found and grab ahold of you. Wear colorful clothing, wear long pants and tuck them into your socks, and use an EPA-approved insecticide. After a walk, or being outdoors, check your body for ticks to make sure one has not latched on to you, take a shower and wash your clothes.

Where do ticks live and what is their lifespan? In the winter, they live in leaf litter and hibernate. In summer, ticks hang out in tall grass, or a blade of grass, waiting for their host to walk by so they can grab onto a person. Ticks can live up to three years, some live longer. They are born (hatch) from an egg into larva (in the winter) and then find a blood meal until they can feed again depending on the environment and availability.

Best way to remove a tick, and how are you sure it’s completely removed? There are a lot of wives tales, but the recommended way is to use tweezers, or lift the tick(s) and grasp it — pull straight up without twisting or turning to avoid crushing the tick and getting the inside stuff in to you. You don’t want to provide that opportunity. After removing the tick, thoroughly clean the bite area and your hands by using soap and water or alcohol. If you can see some skin attached to the tick you know you got it all. If you don’t get it all try and grab it with the tweezers again, if not, use an antibiotic ointment to get it. You will have to watch for some symptoms, such as the area getting red, and if the skin swells see a doctor.

How does a person get Lyme disease? It is spread through the bite of an infected black-legged tick (or deer tick) that will need to feed 24-36 hours, longer than a day, for it to feed that pathogen. As it’s feeding it pulls in the host’s blood and some of it goes back into you, that’s how it’s transmitted. If you remove that tick within the first 24 hours you can avoid getting sick. Typical symptoms of Lyme disease include fever, headache, fatigue, and a skin rash.

What is Powassan virus? This virus is rare but has increased in recent years. In the U.S., most cases have been found in the northeast and Great Lakes regions from spring to mid-fall. There are no vaccines or medicines to prevent or treat Powassan. People have been known to get the virus 15 minutes after an infected tick attaches to you. This virus is not in Arkansas, but we are studying it. Some people have died several years after having it, most notable was former U.S. Senator Kay Hagan from North Carolina. She contracted Powassan in 2016 and died three years later, she was 66.

Do ticks serve a purpose? I do not know the answer. They are a species of animals that I don’t have an answer for … male mosquitos are pollinators, but a male or female tick has no benefit (that I’m aware of).