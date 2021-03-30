A CLOSER LOOK: exclusive interview with inmate Jason Smith; running for U.S. Senate 2032

"I plan to make it better with the people of Arkansas."

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) —There was plenty of background noise during a phone call Jason Smith placed from his current home — federal prison USP Atlanta, a medium-security all-male facility of about 1,900 inmates.

The Tennessee-native, 37, took a few minutes to answer questions about his 2032 U.S. Senate campaign in his home state and talked about ways he’s working to personally improve.

Smith is currently serving a 10-year sentence in a federal penitentiary in Atlanta, Georgia. He pleaded guilty in 2018 for writing a counterfeit check in Arkansas for $22,000-plus. At the time he was in the Natural State to announce that he was running for President of the United States.

KNWA/FOX24 CHAT WITH JASON SMITH

Smith said the current political campaign began with a letter he received from a man who said he was familiar with the Arkansas incident.

This was not something he thought of on his own.

“It was kinda strange,” said Smith. “I thought it was a joke at first, but we’ve been talking for a few months now.”

He had a brief four-word response about overcoming the stigma of being a convicted felon and explaining this to constituents, “been there, done that.”

He added, that the country has had its first Black U.S. president and first female Asian/Black vice president. “Me saying, ‘we need a felon in Washington,’ would make some people skeptical,” said Smith. “If I win? Great. If I don’t, then I tried.”

His release date is set for February 2028, but it could be sooner. “I am waiting for the judge’s response to a compassionate release, 18 U.S.C. 3582(c)(1)(A), based on COVID-19 and my underlying medical conditions,” said Smith.

Connecting with his daughters and family in Germantown is his first stop after getting out of prison.

Second stop? Arkansas.

“I want to make it better with the people in Arkansas. I can’t go forward without rectifying the past.”



“I’m going back to visit Arkansas because of what happened in 2017. I should have gained control of what happened,” said Smith.

Smith said it’s important for him to clarify the situation in Arkansas. “I need to go back to NWA and remember who was there for me. I failed the entire staff.”

He believes prison has helped him rehabilitate and knows he needs to correct past actions.

“I need to rectify my public image, work to get my daughters back into my life, and then work toward the campaign,” said Smith. “Things will be different and not like my first campaign.”

Currently, more than $300,000 (a $50,000 increase in 24 hours) in legal contributions are in the “Smith for U.S. Senate 2032” campaign coffer. Smith said the money is being handled by advisors and not him. The initial Federal Election Commission forms were signed by Michael Anderson.

According to an FEC source, the Senate campaign will be closely monitored regarding financial contributions and where the money will be spent.

His final thought going forward?

“I’m asking the American people, me a convicted felon, for a chance. We all can change.”

