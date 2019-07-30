A CLOSER LOOK: Fantasies come alive at Crater of Diamonds State Park

MURFREESBORO, Ark. (KNWA) — There’s a place not so far away where sparkling diamonds can be found and picked from the ground as if they were pebbles.

This might sound like the kind of place you only find in fairy tales, but it’s actually Crater of Diamonds State Park in Murfreesboro, and hundreds of people go there each day in search of precious stones.

“It’s huge. We get visitors from literally around the world,” said Meg Matthews with Arkansas State Parks. “It’s a very popular destination for people who have had a fantasy of finding a diamond or a gem, and we can make that come true.”

Josh Lanik with the 2.12 carat diamond he found at Crater of Diamonds State Park on July 24. Photo courtesy of Meg Matthews with Arkansas State Parks.

Josh Lanik, a Nebraska school teacher, was a park visitor whose fantasy came true on July 24 when he found a 2.12 carat brown diamond near the southwest edge of the park’s 37.5-acre search area. Lanik’s diamond is the biggest diamond found at Crater of Diamonds since September.

Crater of Diamonds is the only diamond mine in the world that’s open to the public.

It became an Arkansas State Park in 1972.

A diamond was first discovered at Crater of Diamonds in 1906. Several commercial mines operated at the park from the early 1900s to the 1940s, according to Waymon Cox, park interpreter.

The park averages 800 people a day on weekdays and 1,000 people a day on weekends, Cox said.

“For the past few years, we have averaged 156,000 people a year,” Cox said.

Visitors can either bring their own diamond hunting equipment or they can rent kits from the park. Kits include buckets, shovels and sifting screens used for separating dirt and gravel from stones. Renting a kit costs $57, but $45 of that is a deposit that the visitor gets back once the kit is returned, according to Cox.

Most diamonds at the park are either found by searching the grounds surface or by digging in ravines between the plowed rows of the diamond search area, where water washes and concentrates heavy rocks and minerals, according to the park’s website.

On average, six out of 10 diamonds that are found at the park are found through wet sifting, Cox said.

“Wet sifting is a method in which visitors dig a bucket of dirt from low-lying parts of the diamond search area and wash the dirt in water through a screen set,” the website states.

The Strawn-Wagner Diamond in both its uncut and cut forms. Photo courtesy of Waymon Cox, park interpreter at Crater of Diamonds State Park.

Crater of Diamonds has yielded some of the greatest diamond finds in the world. The Strawn-Wagner Diamond, described as the most perfect diamond the American Gem Society ever certified in its laboratory, was discovered at Crater of Diamonds in 1990 by Shirley Strawn of Murfreesboro, according to the website.

The Strawn-Wagner weighed 3.03 carats in its rough form. The American Gem Society gave it the perfect grade of 0/0/0 (Ideal cut/D color/Flawless), or “Triple Zero,” the highest grade a diamond can achieve. The Strawn-Wagner is on permanent display at the park’s visitor center.

The 40.23-carat Uncle Sam Diamond was found at Crater of Diamonds in 1924. Uncle Sam is the biggest diamond ever found in the United States.

Below is a list of many notable diamonds found at the park.

Diamonds found at the park are one of three colors, white, yellow and brown, Cox said.

Not everyone finds a diamond. Actually, it can be quite rare.

“Most people are realistic about it and know they probably won’t find anything, but they come out for the experience and to have a good time,” Cox said.

An average of one to two diamonds are found each day, Cox said.

Visitors who find diamonds can have them registered.

“We determine its weight and color, we take a microscope picture [and] we issue a card that has the finder’s name, the date it’s registered and then the diamond’s weight and color,” Cox said.

Th 7.54 carat cut Amarillo Starlight Diamond found at Crater of Diamonds State Park in 1975. Photo courtesy of Waymon Cox, park interpreter of Crater of Diamonds State Park.

While it might be rare to find a diamond, wonders still happen.

“A lot of kids look and see something shiny, and they pick it up and lo and behold it’s a diamond,” Matthews said. “We are all about making memories that last a lifetime at Arkansas State Park and this is one of them.”

The park is open 7 days a week.

A list of notable diamonds found at Crater of Diamonds State Park. List courtesy of the park’s website.