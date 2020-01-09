A CLOSER LOOK: Fayetteville’s ‘Historic Sites National Register’

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — A faded red brick building at 200 N. West Avenue in downtown Fayetteville is getting an upgrade.

The City of Fayetteville has set aside $400,000 to fix up the building that was built in the early 1900s.

The Walton Arts Center uses the building for storage and leases it from the owners — the city and the University of Arkansas.

The old red building on West Avenue is not on the National Register of Historic Places (NRHP). However, Fayetteville does have dozens of buildings that are, along with neighborhoods.

These are some of the historic sites on the National Register:

The Federal Government’s Department of Interior issues the listings. The locations, once listed on the registry, do not receive any automatic funding, but property owners may qualify for a tax credit.

There are five Fayetteville neighborhoods, and the University of Arkansas, on the NRHP:

Dickson Street

Meadow Spring

Mount Nord

Wilson Park

Washington-Willow

The neighborhoods as a whole are on the registry, but not every building is included. That means some of the buildings are contributing and non-contributing in the neighborhoods.

Contributing property would be a building that offers historic character to the district. A non-contributing property may be a modern-looking gas station or a medical plaza. However, designations may change if alterations are made to the property/building/house.

Fayetteville has identified about 500 non-registered historic sites. “Basically, we were trying to document some of the oldest buildings in Fayetteville,” said Andrew Garner with the city’s planning division. “They are historic but have not been put on the National Register. This is an archive for the city and to help document for historic purposes. It also helps to target property to get on the register that may be eligible.”