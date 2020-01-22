A CLOSER LOOK: Fayetteville’s plan for a new police and fire station

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — In mid-January, the City of Fayetteville purchased more than 11 acres in the vicinity of West Deane Street and North Porter Road near Interstate 49 from the University of Arkansas for $2.59 million.

Most of the property, 10 acres, will be used for a new police headquarters and 1.5 acres will be for the new Fire Station 8.

The plan was approved by Fayetteville voters last April during a bond election.

The police headquarters and fire station will be built by two different architectural firms.

Dallas-based Brinkley Sargent Wiginton (BSW) Architects is the firm for the police station. Bentonville/Fayetteville-based Miller Boskus Lack (MBL) is the architectural firm for the fire station.

Both firms are finishing the final programming phase (this identifies the scope of the work) and the next step is the schematic phase (project requirements and goals) something that should start by mid-February.

The architects will develop initial site plans for the city’s review and consideration once the project moves into the schematic design phase.

The actual floor plans, once the project is at the level, is something that may never be completely released because it may pose a security concern. “Other projects like the Arts Corridor is where we engage the public at all levels,” said City of Fayetteville Facilities and Building Projects Manager Wade Abernathy. Think of that like an open book.

What is most important, and something that Fayetteville Police Chief Mike Reynolds has emphasized, is creating a secure facility. In addition, “there will be a shooting range for training purposes … at the end of the day it’s about integrating all outlying [police] buildings to one central location,” said Wade.

The fact that the police headquarters and the fire station are side-by-side is just how things worked out. “The fire department wanted a facility in that area of town, wanted to better service that area and to better increase response times,” said Wade. ” Location-wise it was a great fit.”

The target date for the project to be “substantially” completed — meaning it can be occupied — is around August 2022.