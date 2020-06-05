A CLOSER LOOK: Forrest City and COVID-19

FORREST CITY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Three of five Forrest City’s top employers have reported COVID-19 cases.

Federal Correctional Institution (employs 650)

Boar’s Head food processing plant (employs 600)

Belleville Shoe (employs 150)

Forrest City Mayor Cedric Williams is well-aware of the pandemic situation.

The city’s population is about 15,500 (2010 census). It’s a short drive south from Interstate 40 at Exit 241, on the east-central part of Arkansas. It’s 50 miles from Memphis and 90 miles from Little Rock.

Forrest City is in St. Francis County — the total county population is 26,589, according to its Chamber of Commerce. County-wide there have been nearly 700 COVID-19 cases, more than 600 have recovered and one death has been reported, according to the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH).

ABOUT MAYOR CEDRIC WILLIAMS

He was elected in 2019 to a four-year term. The Arkansas native and his wife, Brandye, have two daughters. In 1993, he graduated from the University of Arkansas with a bachelor’s degree in computer information systems. For more than two decades he’s had a State Farm agency.

Mayor Cedric Williams doesn’t mince words, he is concerned about the pandemic and economic impacts. Having a federal prison in your city has pros and cons when it comes to the pandemic. “It’s a unique dynamic of COVID because, with inmates, we can easily track cases,” said Williams, “but, once it gets in the environment we know it’s easily spread.”

FCI has had the most reports of positive cases in the Bureau of Prisons (BOP) system. The BOP Director called the prison a COVID-19 “hot spot.”

At one point there were more than 600 positive cases at the prison, according to Arkansas’ Secretary of Health Dr. Nate Smith.

“So, nationally you look at the numbers and it’s ‘wow!'” said Williams.

The mayor knows the number of cases. “You can take numbers and make of them what you want, but there is no widespread panic,” said Williams. “We have a task force and we’re not immune. I’m happy where we are from FCI to the county, to city, to leadership — we’re in a good place.”

It’s important to get the messaging out and paying attention to limit community spread. The mayor said the main thing that needs to be done is testing.

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and the Bureau of Prisons health personnel test the inmates.

The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences brought a mobile COVID-19 evaluation unit to help mitigate the spread of the virus. This type of testing was done four different times in April.

Residents would start at a drive-thru and have their temperature checked and answer a series of screening questions. Depending on your answers it would be determined if you got tested.

In April, “200 [people] were screened, 120 tested, and of those nine were positive for the virus,” said Williams, “it’s important to know who has it [COVID-19].”

Two weeks ago, the Arkansas Department of Health came. ADH set up for straight testing — 550 people in the community were tested.

Governor Asa Hutchinson visited Forrest City and praised how the city was working to contain COVID-19, said Williams.

Now, the city is opening up different businesses with restrictions, limited hours, banners, and signs are placed around town, in an area that Williams describes as, “more of an older community.”

The community works together to ensure a safe and healthy environment. Community Health Centers of Arkansas (CHCA) has partnered with the state to expand testing efforts, and Williams appreciates this.

And on Saturday, June 6, more testing will be done, said Williams. Something that may be a new norm for the near future.

COVID-19, BUSINESSES

Of all federal prisons, Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) Low, Forrest City has the most COVID-19 cases — 441, according to the Bureau of Prisons. However, Arkansas Health Secretary Dr. Nate Smith has placed the number of infected inmates at more than 600.

Data from Bureau of Prisons May 28, 2020. On June 3, 461 inmates and one staff member tested positive at FCI Low, and four staff members tested positive at FCI Medium.

Military boot manufacturer Belleville Boot Company has 35 positive tests and six have recovered from COVID-19, according to the ADH.

Boar’s Head, based in Florida, has a meat processing plant in Forrest City that employs 600 people according to the Chamber of Commerce. In mid-May, the company confirmed that two employees had tested positive for the virus and were quarantined.

The company said precautions have been created to continue to operate safely and at the same time to “keep America fed.”

“Boar’s Head Brand is closely working and cooperating with the Department of Health, as well as federal and state health officials, regarding COVID-19 prevention, mitigation, and reporting as it relates to our employees,” according to Senior Director of Marketing & Communications Elizabeth Ward.

