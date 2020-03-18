A CLOSER LOOK: getting tested for COVID-19 can be tricky

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — A father and his young son with the coronavirus-like symptoms were refused a test because they didn’t meet the criteria.

On Sunday, Jeff Sides’ six-year-old son complained of not being able to breathe. He and his wife took him to an area hospital where the child was given a breathing treatment, allergy shot, oral steroid, swabbed and tested for strep and flu, and a chest X-ray. All came back negative.

Sides asked the doctor if the coronavirus test would be given.

The answer was, “no.”

“You have to be hospitalized or over the age of 65,” the Gravette resident, who is 40, said he was told by the attending physician at Siloam Springs Regional Hospital.

Sides then asked, “so how many people my age, kids, are sick in your opinion and has this [COVID-19]?”

“There are probably thousands in Fayetteville, that can’t be tested but have it,” Sides said the doctor told him.

“People with underlying health issues, nurses, doctors and old people can get tested,” said Sides, “but people like me and my son aren’t getting tested.”

Meanwhile, Sides had been feeling ill since Thursday, March 12, with symptoms of dizziness, sore throat, vomiting, and headache. By Saturday, he had a 102.7 temperature, dry cough, and scratchy throat.

At his doctor’s appointment Wednesday, March 18, in Rogers he did have a low-grade temperature, sore throat, and cough. “I have a heart condition,” said Sides, who doubts he’ll get tested for the disease. And, he was right. Again he was told he didn’t meet the guidelines to get tested and was sent with a doctor’s note to return to work.

The Gravette resident is quite worried about getting this disease because of his family surroundings.

Sides explained that his wife’s aunt was visiting from Little Rock beginning March 7. Prior to her visit, her Little Rock neighbor had returned from China and he was quarantined. It’s unclear if she had direct contact with the neighbor. However, during her visit, she became sick and they took her to Ozarks Community Hospital and ran several tests. After a three-day visit there, that hospital transferred her to Northwest Health in Bentonville where she stayed for another three days. She has since been released and has returned to Little Rock.

“She’s in her mid-60s, was tested for strep and flu, but not for the coronavirus,” said Sides, even though he asked about having the test done since she met the guidelines.

Again, the answer was, “no.”

Medically, no one is taking big enough steps to curb the disease, in Sides’ opinion, he believes there are more like 3,000 cases, not 30+ cases in Arkansas. “[Officials] They’re not telling the truth because it would cause mass hysteria,” he said.

CHILDREN WHO TESTED POSITIVE FOR COVID-19:

Connecticut: A Stratford High School student tested positive on March 14.

Illinois: State officials said one child in the state tested positive for COVID-19.

Chesterfield Township, MI: A learning center is closed for about two weeks after a child tested positive for the coronavirus.

Kansas City, MO: Of 100 kids tested, one tested positive at Children’s Mercy Hospital. The child had respiratory symptoms and had been in contact with someone who also tested positive.

Douglas County, NE: A child tests positive for COVID-19. Details regarding age and location were not given. The child is part of a household contact.

Franklin County, Ohio: A 2-year-old tests positive for the coronavirus.

Oklahoma: A child younger than 4 tested positive for the coronavirus.

Westerley, R.I.: A 2nd-grade student, who went to a basketball game in Boston, came into contact with a basketball player who is confirmed to have the disease. The other patient is a preschooler who had returned from a Bahamas cruise.

Collin County, TX: A 3-year-old, and mother and father, test positive for COVID-19.

Manassas, VA: A 9-year-old child has tested positive for COVID-19. Her dad has been in at Inova Fairfax Hospital since Sunday with COVID-19. His wife and two other daughters don’t have symptoms of it.

New Brunswick, Canada: A boy, under the age of 10, tested positive for the coronavirus. He lives in the central part of the province and is a travel-related case.

The United Kingdom: The youngest case is a newborn who tested positive for the coronavirus minutes after being born. Days before the birth the mom was taken to a London hospital for suspected pneumonia. The mom, too, has COVID-19. It’s unknown if the child got the disease in the womb or at birth.