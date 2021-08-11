A CLOSER LOOK: hospital ICU beds at a premium due to Delta variant

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Every year the American Hospital Association (AHA) surveys U.S. hospitals — it includes bed occupancy and now COVID-19 bed occupancy projection, due to the pandemic. Governor Asa Hutchinson (R) has been working with the agency to make sure beds are available during this COVID-19 surge.

U.S. HOSPITALS 2021 FAST FACTS (FY 2019 survey)

Number of U.S. Community 1 Hospitals: 5,141

Number of Nongovernment Not-for-Profit Community Hospitals: 2,946

Number of Investor-Owned (For-Profit) Community Hospitals: 1,233

Number of State and Local Government Community Hospitals: 962

Number of Federal Government Hospitals: 208

Number of Nonfederal Psychiatric Hospitals: 625

Other 2 Hospitals: 116

Total number of all U.S. Hospitals: 6,090

Total Admissions in All U.S. Hospitals: 36,241,815 | Total Admissions Community Hospitals: 34,078,100

AHA COVID-19 Bed Occupancy Projection Tool

AR: 8/10/2021

Bed type: All Hospital Beds (includes Adult ICU)

Available Beds: 10,826

Percent of Beds Occupied by Non-COVID Patients: 60%

Beds Available for COVID Patients*: 4,330

Beds Occupied by Non-COVID Patients*: 6,496

Estimated Beds Occupied by COVID Patients**: 1,293

Total Beds Occupied: 7,788. Percent of Available Beds Occupied: 72%

AR: 8/10/2021

Bed type: Adult ICU Beds

Available Beds: 1,074

Percent of Beds Occupied by Non-COVID Patients: 60%

Beds Available for COVID Patients*: 430

Beds Occupied by Non-COVID Patients*: 644

Estimated Beds Occupied by COVID Patients**: 498

Total Beds Occupied: 1,142. Percent of Available Beds Occupied: 106%

*Assumes 60% of Adult ICU Beds are occupied by non-COVID patients.

**Projected using UW-IHME Models

In Arkansas, a population of 2,990,671, has a poverty rate of 17% and 8% are uninsured, according to AHA data. There are 11,149 total hospital beds (ADH reports 11,438 beds).

Missouri, with a population of 6,090,062, has a poverty rate of 14% and 9% are uninsured. There are 21,575 total hospital beds, according to AHA data.

Arkansas has a higher percentage of residents at the poverty level compared to Missouri, even though Missouri has twice the population than the Natural State.

“Medicaid beneficiaries and their vaccination rates are very low,” said Hutchinson on Tuesday, August 10, during his televised COVID-19 briefing. There are 627,000 Arkansans on traditional Medicaid and 27,000 12-and-up have been vaccinated. “That’s 4.3% [who] are vaccinated, that’s extremely low. A very vulnerable population. It’s a challenge for us,” he said.

Due to the surge in pediatric hospital admissions, the governor announced that additional beds are opening for COVID-19 patients. “We are first working with the Hospital Association to free up additional space, they are monitoring the acceptance of health care needs. We had a FEMA team evaluate hospitals for suggestions on how to get ahead of the curve on ICU beds,” said Hutchinson. He reiterated, “we have got to work to reduce the cases and exposure to COVID-19 and look ahead.”

Arkansas now has 1.1 million who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to ADH and the governor. This represents 43.2% of the state’s population of 12 and older who are fully immunized.

Hospital Association Region, source ADH

NORTHWEST: Total Staff Bed Capacity: 1,207

Max Flex Bed Capacity: 1,627

COVID-19 Positive Admissions: 212

COVID-19 Positive Admissions in ICU: 83

COVID-19 Positive Admissions on Ventilators: 48

NORTH CENTRAL: Total Staff Bed Capacity: 580

Max Flex Bed Capacity: 878

COVID-19 Positive Admissions: 130

COVID-19 Positive Admissions in ICU: 31

COVID-19 Positive Admissions on Ventilators: 21

NORTHEAST: Total Staff Bed Capacity: 1,003

Max Flex Bed Capacity: 1,487

COVID-19 Positive Admissions: 183

COVID-19 Positive Admissions in ICU: 49

COVID-19 Positive Admissions on Ventilators: 24

ARKANSAS VALLEY: Total Staff Bed Capacity: 1,175

Max Flex Bed Capacity: 1,388

COVID-19 Positive Admissions: 160

COVID-19 Positive Admissions in ICU: 45

COVID-19 Positive Admissions on Ventilators: 29

METRO: Total Staff Bed Capacity: 3,303

Max Flex Bed Capacity: 4,368

COVID-19 Positive Admissions: 438

COVID-19 Positive Admissions in ICU: 197

COVID-19 Positive Admissions on Ventilators: 107

SOUTHWEST: Total Staff Bed Capacity: 1,116

Max Flex Bed Capacity: 1,072

COVID-19 Positive Admissions: 253

COVID-19 Positive Admissions in ICU: 88

COVID-19 Positive Admissions on Ventilators: 63

SOUTHEAST: Total Staff Bed Capacity: 450

Max Flex Bed Capacity: 574

COVID-19 Positive Admissions: 70

COVID-19 Positive Admissions in ICU: 22

COVID-19 Positive Admissions on Ventilators: 4

Source: Arkansas Hospitals, Summer 2021 data.