A CLOSER LOOK: how 1 $20m COVID-19 contact tracing contract was spent

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — On June 30, Arkansas entered into a $20 million one-year agreement with General Dynamics for COVID-19 Contact Tracing.

As of March 23, 2021, $18,923,632.72 of the contract has been paid — leaving a balance of a bit more than $1 million, according to the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH). The contract is valid through June 29, 2021.

There is a six-year renewal option that, “will be based on current need and assessed before the end of the current year agreement,” according to the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH).

The agreement allowed for 350 contact tracers to be hired in addition to 14 “supervising agents.”

Contact tracing focuses on close contacts while a positive patient was infectious. The infectious period begins 48 hours before the patient’s symptoms began. If the person with COVID-19 never developed symptoms, the infectious period begins 48 hours before the positive test was collected. A person is considered ‘close contact’ if they have been within 6 feet of the patient for at least 15 minutes. ADH

Arkansas required monitoring and performance reports daily from General Dynamics to the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH).

Assigned workload volume

Number of calls completed; incomplete calls with a reason included

Average time from receipt of patient name to full completion of all related contacts

Average time per completed call

Number of patients on the SARA ALERT system

Significant issues or occurrences

Symptom reporting data from daily calls

Weekly reports:

Weekly averages of daily report categories

Any significant issues or occurrences

Monthly reports:

Total calls completed for the month

Total number of patients on SARA ALERT system

Number of home visits made

Number of outside resources accessed

The average number of staff used and full-time equivalent hours

Number of successful calls broken down by the time of day and day of week

Any significant issues or occurrences

The company can be penalized if any of the data requirement disclosure deadlines are missed, according to the agreement. For example, failure to make contact with all listings within 24 hours could result in a deduction of .5% per non-contacted patient from the monthly total cost. Unanswered follow-up calls within 36 hours may result in a .5% deduction per non-contacted patient.

COSTS

Payment for services by the state, according to the agreement between ADH and Virginia-based General Dynamics.

$88,220.03 per month for project management

$18,032.92 per month for contact tracing database

$7,704 per community (home visit) specialist per month

$4,601.03 per agent per month, including supervision

General Dynamics Information Technology data 7/2020 through 3/20/21

By mid-July 2020, the state doubled the number of COVID-19 contact tracers to 700, a $22 million cost increase.

The work has been contracted to two vendors — General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT) and Arkansas Foundation for Medical Care (AFMC), according to the ADH.

As of March 23, 2021, GDIT has 299 Contact Tracers and AFMC has 211, according to the ADH.