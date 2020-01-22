A CLOSER LOOK: Impeachment trial and what happens next

In this image from video, Senators vote to table an amendment by Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., during the impeachment trial against President Donald Trump in the Senate at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020. (Senate Television via AP)

ARKANSAS (KNWA) — President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial is underway and he is accused of two crimes: Article I, Abuse of power. Article II Obstruction of Congress. The question is, “should President Trump be removed from office for those crimes?”

Full articles may be read here.

House impeachment managers will make their case first for removing the president with rules made by the Senate. Next, the president’s counsel will lead the defense.

The president only has to be found guilty on one of the two articles he’s on trial for to be removed from office but a two-thirds supermajority in the Senate is needed — that means 67 senators must agree to remove President Trump.

IMPEACHMENT SCENARIOS:

If the Senate finds President Trump not guilty. The process is over, however political repercussions may remain because of the impeachment.

If the Senate (with 67 votes) finds President Trump guilty. President Trump would be removed from office. Vice president Mike Pence would become president. The 25th Amendment , created in 1967, requires the new president (in this case Pence) to nominate a vice president and that nominee would have to be confirmed by the House and Senate.

President Trump would not be barred from running for the position of president if he were to be found guilty. There is nothing in the Constitution that would deny President Trump from running for the office of the president, according to the 22nd Amendment. If this were his second term, there would be a question. University of Arkansas Political Science Professor Andrew Dowdle explains. “The 22nd Amendment was passed in 1951. Say this is his [President Trump] first year of a second term and he was impeached, he could run again. That’s because a president would need to have served two years before a term would be counted.”

QUICK FACTS/TIMELINE:

There are seven House impeachment managers.

Chief Justice John Roberts was sworn in to preside over the trial.

President Donald Trump answered articles of impeachment on Jan. 18-19.

Impeachment managers filed a response to the president’s answer and denied his defense on Monday, January 20.

Monday, January 20, President Trump’s legal team filed a trial memorandum.

Impeachment trial in the Senate begins Tuesday, January 21.

The Senate votes on and approves rules and procedures.

IMPEACHMENT TIMING:

One year ago, no one probably thought of the timing of an impeachment hearing and politicians who are on the campaign trail. “Former Vice President Joe Biden and Mayor Michael Bloomberg have significant advantages, whereas sitting Senators have a disadvantage,” said Dowdle. “That’s because they [Senators] may have to leave the campaign trail and deal with the impeachment trial.”

Four Democratic Senators running for president during impeachment trial: