A CLOSER LOOK: Josh Duggar’s history of child sexual abuse

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — The Tontitown resident and dad of six children, Joshua Duggar, has a detention hearing on May 5. Currently, he’s housed at the Washington County Detention Center, charged on a federal indictment of child pornography.

Court documents state that Duggar allegedly used the internet to download and possess sexual abuse material of children under the age of 12. His attorneys entered a “not guilty” plea on his behalf.

If Duggar, 33, is granted bail he must have a third-party custodian and stay away from minor children, a stipulation made by the federal court in Fayetteville.

This isn’t Josh Duggar’s first run-in with the law and his sexual proclivities.

In 2015, the family’s television show on the TLC network was canceled, “19 Kids and Counting,” after it was disclosed that Duggar had molested young girls — some were his sisters — beginning in 2002.

Between 2012-2015, he had a secret Ashley Madison account. This is a Canadian-based online dating service for those who want to have affairs outside of their marriage.

March 2015, a Philadelphia stripper claimed Duggar propositioned and paid $1,500 “for her company.”

November 2019, Homeland Security Investigators (HSI) were involved in a federal investigation at the car dealership he managed called Wholesale Motorcars.

FORMER ASP TROOPER JOSEPH HUTCHENS & DUGGAR CONNECTION

In 2006, Josh’s father admitted his son had molested young girls four years prior. Jim Bob and Michelle sent him to a Christian program called Institute in Basic Life Principles (IBLP) Training Center in Little Rock, Arkansas, for treatment in 2003. Josh stayed at IBLP for 90 days. It was during this time that Jim Bob, Josh, and the church reported the molestation to authorities.

In 2003, Arkansas State Trooper Joseph T. Hutchens took the report but did not report the case to his bosses.

Hutchens, now 75, was arrested in 2005 and pleaded guilty to nine counts of viewing child pornography in 2007. He was sent to prison for five years but was released on parole in 2008. In 2012, his probation was revoked and he was back in the Arkansas Department of Corrections system, sentenced to 56 years for distribution and possession of child porn, he’s also listed as a habitual offender.

At age 17, Hutchens volunteered in the Army, he is a retired Army National Guardsman, police officer, and Arkansas State Police Trooper (1976 and retired in 2004).

In 2019, he went before the parole board for consideration of Executive Clemency-Commutation Eligibility. Benton County Circuit Court District II, Judge Brad Karren, objected to the “consideration of Executive Clemency,” according to court documents.

A CLOSER LOOK AT CHILD PREDATORS

Forensic psychologist, professor, author, and law enforcement consultant Scott A. Johnson wrote an opinion article in 2006 about the Duggars titled, “When Religion and Television Support Child Molestation and Rape.”

He said at the opening of the article that parents Jim Bob and Michelle presented unrealistic family values in the show, “19 Kids and Counting.” Johnson disagreed with the parents about their belief of “God decides how many children they have.” He said, “God has little to do with conceiving a child.” He also accused the parents of failing to protect their daughters from sexual abuse and holding Josh accountable for his actions. “For the record, [Josh] will likely continue to have affairs, use women sexually and molest children,” wrote Johnson.

Johnson believes the Duggar parents needed to place Josh in a structured sex offender treatment program, “instead of praying his sins away,” when it was revealed the then-teen had molested young girls.

Fast-forward — 15 years later.

KNWA/FOX24 spoke with Johnson, who is in Conway providing sexual predator training to police officers, about Josh’s recent arrest involving allegations of possessing and downloading child porn. He wasn’t surprised.

“It takes five to 15 years for a child predator arrest,” said Johnson. “It’s like drunk driving, when you finally get caught and arrested it’s not because it’s your first time driving while drunk, it’s more likely that you’ve gotten away with it.”

According to Johnson, some religions believe child sex abuse is a sin and not a crime. “That’s a moot point because this is not something that is circumvented by the law. Religion has no bearing here. It’s delusional at best. I’m not a religious expert but I know the law.”

Over the years as he’s looked at suspects’ behaviors and he believes Josh is likely a seductor child molester — this is a person who seduces children the same way adults seduce each other. “Many escalate to torture and sadism,” Johnson said there is plenty of data and evidence to support that quote.

“As they become more sadistic the child is not likely to report it,” said Johnson, “and if it’s a known person [who’s the molester] the child won’t report it. It takes many years for victims to admit what happened.”

Johnson believes narcissism plays a role with some sex offenders. “It’s not just about children and sex, but it’s also about women and sex. If you look at this behavior, they are cheating with a sophisticated [computer] network.” While there are treatments/therapy and a defendant, if it’s a court case, can say, “he’s found God and he’s better.” Most [predators] are not fixed, according to Johnson.

Many sexual abuse victims become enablers when the system prevents them from getting help. “You have a system that, ‘it’s the girl’s fault,’ the misogynistic attitude that ‘she can’t win,'” said Johnson.

Also, women sex offenders are different from men because most [women] were victimized, male sex offenders were not, he said.

JOHNSON QUESTIONS JOSH DUGGAR’S ACTIONS

What happened to past victims’ interviews (who should have been interviewed by child protection services and police)? The cases appear to have never been officially investigated.

The state trooper who took the 2003 molestation report, who is also a convicted pedophile, raises the suspicion of the so-called “church” pedophile ring. Were the feds involved?

Regarding the current case, it would be interesting to find out how much of the child porn was homemade?

In Johnson’s opinion, something about the investigations seems off. “It all starts with investigating now and who has done the investigation of the past stuff?”

TLC COUNTING ON, OR NOT?

Originally, TLC, a network that focuses on learning and education, carried a show called, “19 Kids and Counting.” That came to an end by the network is it was learned that the oldest son, Joshua Duggar, had molested five young girls — four were his sisters. In 2015, the network followed up with a spin-off called (Jill & Jess) Counting On. This show looks at the lives of the older Duggar children, including Josh’s wife Anna, who recently announced a seventh pregnancy, a girl due this fall. This show also features several Dugger siblings, their spouses, children, and parents Jim Bob and Michelle. KNWA/FOX24 has asked for a statement about the future for the show Counting On but has yet to receive a response.

To learn more about preventing sexual abuse Association for the Treatment of Sexual Abusers may be able to answer your questions.