A CLOSER LOOK: Joy-Anna Duggar’s husband gets fraud lawsuit dismissed

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — One of the Duggar sisters had a real estate fraud case dismissed involving her husband.

Settled on May 21, 2021.

JOY-ANNA DUGGAR HUSBAND’S LAWSUIT

The husband of Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth, 23, who appeared on the reality show ’19 Kids and Counting’ and ‘Counting On,’ and is the fifth child of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar’s 19 biological kids, had a court victory involving a fraud case that was filed in Washington County.

Austin Forsyth had a fraud case that was filed against him dismissed on May 21, 2021, in the Circuit Court of Washington County. The court document states the “parties have stipulated that they have reached a settlement … matter be dismissed with prejudice.”

On October 11, 2018, a Madison County couple filed a complaint against Forsyth, who flips houses, about a home they bought from him in June 2018 in unincorporated Washington County.

The real estate contract stated that [the] “buyer accepts the property in its present condition,” and [the] defendant (Forsyth) guaranteed that “work was done with necessary permits and approvals in compliance with building codes/zoning regulations.”

Shortly after the couple moved in they noticed the smell of human waste coming from their yard, the court document states. They stated the condition was constant and unbearable. It was so bad, they claimed, that their dog became ill from drinking the water in the yard.

It turned out that the land was “unsuitable for the septic system that was installed and it malfunctioned,” the court document states. Also, a required septic system certificate, or permit, was not issued from the Washington County Health Department. The cost to repair the system would have been about $20,000, according to an exhibit entered in the court case.

JOSH DUGGAR COURT CASE

As of early May, Josh, 33, the oldest of the 19 siblings is living at a court-ordered home in Washington County.

In late April, he was arrested by federal agents for possession/receiving child pornography. He entered a not guilty plea in Fayetteville federal court. The incident happened in May of 2019, according to the indictment.

A trial date has been scheduled for July 6. If convicted he faces a total of 40 years in prison and a $500,000 fine, according to the Department of Justice U.S. Attorney’s Office, Western District of Arkansas.

Washington County Detention Center photo, Josh Duggar. 4.29.2021.

Josh and his wife, Anna, are expecting their seventh child, a girl, this fall. The couple’s six children are Mackynzie, 11, Michael, 9, Marcus, 7, Meredith, 5, Mason, 3, and Maryella, 18 months.