A CLOSER LOOK: Justice Ginsburg — a champion of gender equality

The late Supreme Court Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg lies in repose at the Supreme Court building in Washington, D.C.
Ginsburg died Friday, September 18 at her home in Washington.
A service will be held on Wednesday morning, September 23, at the Court. Close friends, members of the Supreme Court, and family members will be in attendance.
Ginsburg’s legacy is not going to be fully understood by historians for decades to come. “She’s important to American history as Thurgood Marshall because she was a champion of equality,” said the University of Arkansas Political Science Professor Janine Parry. “She was a champion of women’s rights, but a more accurate description for her is a champion of gender equality,” said Parry.
