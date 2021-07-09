A CLOSER LOOK: No more ‘Pines Motel,’ its new name is ‘Bike Inn, Bentonville’

Guests can hang out back and talk about their bike day!

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A remodeled motel in Bentonville will become an adventure, of sorts, as it will cater to the mountain biking community.

Located on S. Walton Blvd., the new owners, Tiffany and Jeremy Rose, bought the place in April 2021. They have invested time and money into the motel and plan to open by September or October of this year.

“The Pines Motel” is one of the oldest motels in the area and the Rose’s plan to keep the sign in place, it’ll be refurbished just a bit. The new name will be “Bike Inn, Bentonville” — that sign will be placed below the pines sign.

3400 S. Walton Blvd., Bentonville, AR. Photo by NSosa.

Located on a bit more than an acre, the building has nearly 4,000 square feet. There are eight rooms in the main building and two cabins in the back. Once it is opened, people can make reservations through Airbnb or their website — prices will run from $99 to $229 a night, according to the Roses.

There will be room for the bikes to be stored in the rooms, along with the guest(s), of course!

“Mountain bikes can run from $2,000 to $15,00, so it’s important to have in-room storage,” said Jeremy. “There will be a big lighted Pavillion, a bike wash and maintenance location, art, and athletes.”

It’s a place that’ll be a really cool atmosphere and have a sense of community.

“It’s about lifestyle and community,” said Jeremy, “the motel will be modern looking and sharp.”

Each room in the main motel will have a colorful neon sign with the words “BIKE, SLEEP, REPEAT.” Tiffany came up with the logo, “it was part of a vision statement,” she said.

Jeremy and Tiffany made their way to Northwest Arkansas via Oklahoma from Oregon. Mountain bike riding is a passion for them. “We moved here for the mountain biking community, to have a recreation sport, and hobby,” they said, calling it a lifestyle.

They got the idea from a friend who opened The Adventure Lodge in Oregon and saw it succeed in a similar community.

“The whole country is taking notice of Bentonville,” said the Roses, who then headed off on a Thursday evening bike ride.