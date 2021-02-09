A CLOSER LOOK: nursing home deaths related to COVID-19 approaching 2,000

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) reports 1,953 cumulative COVID-19-related nursing home deaths as of February 8, 2021.

From January 4 to February 8 there have been 350 deaths related to the virus at nursing homes across the state, according to ADH data.

On the upside, Governor Asa Hutchinson announced Tuesday that all long-term facilities have had vaccine clinics available.

The governor reported that statewide, nearly 13% of Arkansans have been vaccinated, however, it was unclear if that included the second dose.

In Arkansas as of 2019, there were 17,285 residents in certified nursing facilities, according to a Kaiser Family Foundation report. There are 226 licensed nursing homes in the state.

ADH NEW NURSING HOME DEATHS 2/8

  • Advanced Health & Rehab. of Union Co., Union County: 2 deaths (7 total)
  • Amberwood Health & Rehab., Saline County: 10 deaths (24 total)
  • Arkansas Convalescent Center, Jefferson County: 1 death (14 total)
  • Arkansas State Veterans Home-North LR, Pulaski County: 2 deaths (4 total)
  • Bear Creek Healthcare, Sevier County: 2 deaths (3 total)
  • Chapel Ridge Health & Rehab., Sebastian County: 1 death (9 total)
  • Dalton’s Place at Star City, Lincoln County: 3 deaths (5 total)
  • Encore Healthcare & Rehab. at West LR, Pulaski County: 2 deaths (6 total)
  • Fianna Hills Nursing & Rehab., Sebastian County: 10 deaths ( 22 total)
  • Heritage Living Center-Conway, Faulkner County: 1 death (13 total)
  • Meadowview Healthcare & Rehab., Madison County: 3 deaths
  • Mitchell’s Nursing Home, Yell County: 1 death (13 total)
  • Mountain Meadows Health & Rehab., Independence County: 3 deaths (18 total)
  • Oak Ridge Health & Rehab., Union County: 4 deaths (8 total)
  • Paris Health & rehab. Ctr., Logan County: 1 death (4 total)
  • Randolph Co Nursing Home, Randolph County: 1 death (37 total)
  • Somerset Senior Living at Pine Hills, Ouachita County: 1 death (10 total)
  • The Waters of Fort Smith, Sebastian County: 2 deaths (13 total)
  • The Woods of Monticello Health & Rehab., Ctr., Drew County: 3 deaths (12 total)
  • Woodland Hills Healthcare & Rehab., Pulaski County: 3 deaths (22 total)
  • A total of 56 deaths are on this list. ADH reported 52 expired residents.

There have been a total of 21,917 COVID-19 positive residents and employees, according to the ADH. More than 5,000 Arkansans have died from the virus and nearly 82% of the deaths have been 65 years of age or older.

ADH COVID-19 Case Update 2/9/2021

On the February 8th ADH report, nine nursing homes have had triple-digit COVID-19 cases.

  • Heritage Living Center-Conway: 192. 130 were residents. Currently, there is one active case.
  • Katherine’s Place at Wedington: 191. 107 were residents. There are 25 active cases.
  • Lawrence Hall Health & Rehab.: 199. 122 were residents. There are four active cases.
  • Methodist Health & Rehab.: 255. 106 were residents. Currently, there is one active case.
  • Mitchell’s Nursing Home: 186. 105 were residents. There are 15 active cases.
  • Randolph County Nursing Home: 294. 146 were residents. There are 13 active cases.
  • Somerset Senior Living at Premier-NLR: 182. 113 were residents. There are four active cases.
  • The Crossing at Riverside Health & Rehab.: 153. 110 were residents. There are 12 active cases.
  • The Waters at Fort Smith: 199. 128 were residents. Currently, there are three active cases.

Randolph County Nursing Home has had the most cumulative COVID-19 cases and ranks second in the state for most deaths — 37. Hot Springs Nursing & Rehabilitation-A Waters Community has had the most with 44 deaths, according to the latest ADH report.

