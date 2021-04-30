A CLOSER LOOK: nursing homes & COVID-19; total deaths 2,018

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) reported no deaths at nursing homes across the state for the week of April 19 through April 26.

Also, from March 29 through April 12th there were no reported deaths by ADH.

During the week of April 12 through April 19 there were 16 deaths.

NEW NURSING HOME DEATHS, PER ADH THROUGH 4/26.

Alcoa Pines Health & Rehab., Saline County: 4 deaths

Belevedere Nursing Home, Miller County: 1 death

Cavalier Healthcare of England, Lonoke County: 1 death

Cave City Nursing Home, Sharp County: 1 death (16 total)

Cottage Lane Health & Rehab, Pulaski County: 3 deaths (22 total)

Crestpark of Marianna, Lee County: 2 deaths (9 total)

Elmcroft of Maumelle, Pulaski County: 4 deaths

Elmcroft of Mountain Home, Baxter County: 1 death (6 total)

Good Shepherd Community, Pulaski County 1 death (17 total)

18 deaths are on this list, 2 are carried over from March 29; ADH had 16 reported deaths.

The ADH’s April 26 nursing home report shows 2,018 cumulative deaths at more than 300 facilities and nearly 23,000 residents and staff became infected with the virus.

CDC: Fully vaccinated adults, 65 and older, are 94% less likely to be hospitalized with COVID-19