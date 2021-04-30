A CLOSER LOOK: nursing homes & COVID-19; total deaths 2,018

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) reported no deaths at nursing homes across the state for the week of April 19 through April 26.
Also, from March 29 through April 12th there were no reported deaths by ADH.
During the week of April 12 through April 19 there were 16 deaths.
NEW NURSING HOME DEATHS, PER ADH THROUGH 4/26.
- Alcoa Pines Health & Rehab., Saline County: 4 deaths
- Belevedere Nursing Home, Miller County: 1 death
- Cavalier Healthcare of England, Lonoke County: 1 death
- Cave City Nursing Home, Sharp County: 1 death (16 total)
- Cottage Lane Health & Rehab, Pulaski County: 3 deaths (22 total)
- Crestpark of Marianna, Lee County: 2 deaths (9 total)
- Elmcroft of Maumelle, Pulaski County: 4 deaths
- Elmcroft of Mountain Home, Baxter County: 1 death (6 total)
- Good Shepherd Community, Pulaski County 1 death (17 total)
- 18 deaths are on this list, 2 are carried over from March 29; ADH had 16 reported deaths.
The ADH’s April 26 nursing home report shows 2,018 cumulative deaths at more than 300 facilities and nearly 23,000 residents and staff became infected with the virus.
CDC: Fully vaccinated adults, 65 and older, are 94% less likely to be hospitalized with COVID-19
The CDC looked at both mRNA COVID-19 vaccines, Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna.
People who were partially vaccinated were 64% less likely to be hospitalized with COVID-19. Partially vaccinated meant that people got the shot two weeks after their first dose of mRNA vaccine, and fully vaccinated two weeks after their second dose.
These are the first real-world findings in the United States confirming clinical trial data showing mRNA vaccines prevent severe COVID-19 illness. The findings provide additional support for CDC’s recommendation for COVID-19 vaccination among people 65 and older in the U.S. population under the Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for the applicable COVID-19 vaccine as the risk for severe illness with COVID-19 increases with age, with older adults at highest risk.
“These findings are encouraging and welcome news for the two-thirds of people aged 65 and up who are already fully vaccinated,” said CDC Director Rochelle P. Walensky, MD, MPH. “COVID-19 vaccines are highly effective and these real-world findings confirm the benefits seen in clinical trials, preventing hospitalizations among those most vulnerable. The results are promising for our communities and hospitals. As our vaccination efforts continue to expand, COVID-19 patients will not overwhelm health care systems – leaving hospital staff, beds, and services available for people who need them for other medical conditions.”
The assessment looked at hospitalizations in two U.S. hospital networks covering 24 hospitals in 14 states.CDC