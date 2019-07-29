A CLOSER LOOK: NWA farmers markets build communities

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA) — Farmers markets across Northwest Arkansas have a common trait beyond fruits, vegetables and handmaid crafts, and that trait is community.

“Not only is it income being spent in the community and staying in the community, but on a larger level, it’s about building community,” said Carol Butler, Springdale Farmers Market market manager. “We have people from all different backgrounds and all different ages coming together and not just shopping.”

A farmers market is more of a gathering, Butler said.

“It’s seeing your neighbor you haven’t seen in a while and actually talking to the people who grow your food. That’s a big deal. I call it community building,” she said.

Community members gather at farmers markets in cities across Northwest Arkansas.

What makes a farmers market essential to a community is that in its essence it is local, Butler said.

“From the vendor’s standpoint, all of the dollars that come into the farmers market stay local. It’s all locally produced, locally crafted items. All that money that’s spent at the farmers market comes into our area,” Butler said.

People who grow from the earth and create with their hands need farmers markets to make a living, said Kimberly Scott, market manger for the Rogers Farmers Market.

“It’s good revenue for farmers and craft people. Farmers can sell their product locally instead of selling online or wholesale to someone,” Scott said.

The Rogers Farmers Market was established in 1986. The market used to be in downtown Rogers, but is now located at 11 N. Dixieland Road.

The farmers market is perfect for those looking to sell their handmade goods but don’t have a storefront, Scott said.

“There’s a lady who started with me four years ago who sold four kinds of soap, and now she has a full line of health and beauty aids and it’s all natural,” Scott said.

The Fayetteville Farmers Market, located in the Fayetteville Square, has a multitude of farmer vendors who sell a wide assortment of fruits and vegetables.

“For most of our producers, it is their main source of income, especially the farmers,” said Leann Halsey, business and program coordinator for the Fayetteville Farmers Market.

Butler said many of the Springdale Farmers Market vendors earn their primary income at the farmers market.

Other vendors at the Springdale Farmers Market, such as Marie Self, sell at the market for extra income.

Self is retired.

Self, her husband, her daughter and oldest grandson run the Self Acres table at the market in Springdale.

The Self family sells honey and other bee products, including pollen and lip balm. They even sell a line of honey infused with different flavors, such as cinnamon and chocolate.

“The side income affords us for the little extras, vacations things like that,” Self said. “For the last few years, our oldest grandson has been in college, and it allowed us to help him some.”

The farmers market atmosphere is a close, inclusive one.

“I would say we’re just like a big family. All of us vendors, we help each other any way we can. We get to know our regular customers and we miss them when they’re not there,” Self said.

It’s not just a gathering of community members, it’s a gathering of unique cultural flavors, Scott said.

“We had an influx of different nationalities. and they grow and have introduced a lot of different things we didn’t grow before. We have a bigger variety than we used to,” Scott said.

Farmers markets also aim to lighten spending costs.

“From our customers point of view, we stretch their dollars,” Butler said. “We participate in the Double your Dollars program that works in conjunction with the senior farmers market program and also SNAP so that when those customers spend their benefits at the farmers market they are actually getting a double your dollar.

Any way you can stretch your food dollars is definitely a bonus.”

Community enrichment and helping those in need is a core component of the Fayetteville Farmers Market, which has a community outreach program that provides free space to nonprofit groups.

The Fayetteville Farmers Market gets as many as 6,000 to 8,000 people on a Saturday.