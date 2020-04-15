A CLOSER LOOK: prison population and COVID-19

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas has nearly 100 positive COVID-19 cases at two prisons as of Tuesday, April 14.

The Federal Correctional Institution in Forrest City, Arkansas (85 miles east of Little Rock) — the state’s only federal prison — has 55 COVID-19 cases. Federal authorities will take the lead in responding to this outbreak. The prison population there is estimated at 1,900.

A barrack at the Cummins Unit state prison has 44, of 47, inmates who have tested positive for COVID-19, state officials reported during Tuesday’s daily briefing.

The first inmate who tested positive for COVID-19 was on April 12. The Arkansas Department of Corrections (ADC) said the inmate was going to be tested at the Cummins Unit, “but, before the test could be given, he was taken to the hospital where he was tested/diagnosed,” according to the ADC. The inmate is still hospitalized.

Arkansas Department of Corrections Division Director Dexter Payne said the goal is to prevent the spread of the virus, “and to provide the safest environment possible.”

To prevent cross-contamination Payne said the positive inmates have been isolated, all employees and inmates have face masks and “we’re expanding beyond the barracks there for testing.”

In four days, positive COVID-19 cases for inmates go from zero to 61

ARKANSAS DEPARTMENT OF CORRECTIONS (ADC) – PRISONS

According to the Department of Justice Arkansas’ state prison population was 17,716 in 2017 (data given by the Bureau of Justice Statistics) and expenditures for the Department of Corrections was $346 million at their more than 20 facilities. The cost to house an inmate is a bit more than $22,000 a year. Pulaski County had the most percentage of convictions at 14% (1,391), followed by Sebastian County at 8% (832) and Washington County at 6% (562) .

Barbara Ester Unit, Pine Bluff. Capacity 580, avg. daily population 430 FY17; 158 employees

Benton Unit, Saline County. Capacity 325, avg. daily population 330 FY17; 75 employees

Cummins Unit, Lincoln County. Capacity 1,876, avg. daily population 1,914 FY17; 462 employees. As of April 13, 44 of 47 inmate – at a single barrack – have tested positive

Delta Region Unit, Chicot County. Capacity 610, avg. daily population 620 FY17 ; 178 employees.

East Arkansas Regional Unit, Lee County. Capacity 1,624, avg. daily population 1,677 FY17; 375 employees

Grimes Unit, Jackson County. Capacity 1,012, avg. daily population 1,076 FY17; 241 employees

J. Aaron Hawkins Sr. Center, Pulaski County. Capacity 212; 80 employees

Maximum Security Unit, Jefferson County. Capacity 532, avg. daily population 540 FY17; 236 employees

McPherson Unit, Jackson County. Capacity 971,avg. daily population 996 FY17; 225 employees

Mississippi County Work Release Center, Mississippi County. Capacity 133, avg. daily population 143 FY17; 36 employees

North Central Unit, Izard County. Capacity 800, avg. daily population 831 FY17; 191 employees

Northwest Arkansas Work Release Center, Washington County. Capacity 100, avg. daily population 99 FY17; 29 employees

Ouachita River Unit, Hot Spring County. Capacity 1,837, avg. daily population 1,837 FY17; 471 employees

Pine Bluff Re-Entry Center, Jefferson County. Capacity 54; 10 employees

Pine Bluff Unit, Jefferson County. Capacity 430, avg. daily population 425 FY17; 167 employees

Randall L. Williams Correctional Facility, Jefferson County. Capacity 562, avg. daily population 556 FY17; 143 employees

Texarkana Regional Correction Center, Miller County. Capacity 128, avg. daily population 126 FY17; 30 employees

Tucker Unit, Jefferson County. Capacity 1,002, avg. daily population 1,009 FY17; 186 employees

Varner/Varner Supermax Unit, Lincoln County. Capacity 1,686, avg. daily population 1,719 FY17; 364 employees

Wrightsville Unit, Pulaski County. Capacity 850, avg. daily population 859 FY17; 204 employees

ADC POLICY CHANGES DUE TO COVID-19

As of March 20, the Arkansas Department of Corrections Division of Community Correction suspended supervision fees and suspended face-to-face office visits. While visitations with inmates have been nixed, costs for video and cell calls to inmates have been reduced, according to Payne.

Governor Asa Hutchinson has said he is not considering temporarily releasing inmates or pushing up early parole dates as a result of the pandemic. “There is a reason that these inmates are in a maximum security unit.” However, he may be open to a change in plans should the new coronavirus spread “more broadly,” he said.

The Prison Policy Initiative has outlined what other states are doing as a COVID-19 pandemic response. Click here.

PRISON POLICY REPORT: “THE WHOLE PIE”

2.3 million are confined in prison or jail

4.9 million were in state or federal prison

19 million convicted of a felony

77 million have a criminal record

11,100 people are in federal prisons for immigration offenses

13,600 are held in pretrial status by the U.S. Marshals.

39,000 are detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) for undocumented immigrant status.

The Prison Policy, a non-profit, non-partisan think tank, was founded in 2001. The organization is known for its breakdown of incarcerations in the U.S. and its data analysis of how states vary in punishment.